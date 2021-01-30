PRESTON – The lights of Preston’s gym were flickering from dim to nonexistent as Indians’ coach Tyler Jones stood on the hardwood in his black pullover. The crowd shuffled up the stairs and into the cold Idaho night as Jones kept looking back at the court, tilting his chin down and shaking his head.
“It’s too bad,” Jones said, “There’s three really good teams and only one is going to make it, which isn’t fair.”
You could have come out of Preston’s 67-62 win over Pocatello on Friday with droves of takeaways. Perhaps none were more clear than the unfairness of it all. As next week’s rankings will likely show, two of the top handful of 4A teams in the Gem State played on Friday. And only one of them is going to state?
“We knew it was going to be a bloodbath in our conference,” Pocatello coach Joe Green said.
That’s not a bad metaphor. The whole thing does feel a little medieval. Three great teams go in. One comes out. How’s that for suspense?
In the first year of the three-team 4A High Country Conference, the parity between Century Poky and Preston -- last year’s state champions -- has been comical. There’s been four conference games played so far. All four home teams were victorious.
“It’s crazy,” Jones said. “This year it’s so different with only four games that matter. We’ve challenged them to really focus and dial in … You have to win your home games and try to steal one on the road.”
In the last week, Preston has knocked off Century and Pocatello at home, improving to a conference-best 2-1 with only a road game at Century still on the docket. Friday’s loss dropped Poky to 1-2 in the district but it’s final conference clash is an ever-valueable home game against the Diamondbacks, who are 1-1 in 4A District 5.
Regular-season standings aren’t the end-all, be-all, however. The squad with the best conference record merely earns home-court advantage in the district tournament. But if you’ve been following along, home court hasn’t just been an advantage, it’s been the tell-tale-sign of a game’s outcome.
Friday was a perfect example.
Preston and Poky were tied 15-15 after the first quarter. Then they were tied at 29 heading into halftime. Big leads were tough come by. In the third, though, the home Indians got a sloppy, turning the ball over three times just over four minutes. It felt like deja vu of the first meeting between these two, when Poky forced Preston into 18 turnovers and won a 36-32 defensive battle.
“All these games are battles,” Jones said. “These teams are so even.”
Poky guard Ryan Payne took advantage of the Preston sloppiness after halftime. He scored 11 third-quarter points and netted a game-high 27 as Poky took a 47-42 lead into the final period. For a moment, it felt like a five-point lead may just be enough. Just enough leeway for Poky to grab its second win over the defending state champs.
Most teams would have regressed, if not folded, in that situation. Preston looked like it had fresh legs. Brecker Knapp opened the fourth by driving baseline and drawing a foul. The next possession, senior guard Gabe Hammons drilled a corner 3-pointer over Poky freshman Julian Bowie -- who had 16 points and a nasty block on Hammons in the same corner a little later.
With about four minutes left, though, Hammons drained a tough fade-away jumper and Knapp stole the Poky inbounds pass, quickly putting up a layup. The arena erupted. Preston took a 54-51 lead it wouldn’t surrender.
“We got momentum, we kept going and the crowd kept feeding it to us,” Hammons, who notched a team-high 21 points, said. “And the more they feed it to us, the more energy we have. Home court is so nice for us.”
Which is why winning the regular-season district title is so vital this season. Century, Poky and Preston are evenly-matched title contenders. A little edge -- like home-court advantage -- will likely go a long way in deciding which team comes out of 4A District 5 to play in the state tournament.
“These games are crucial,” Hammons said. “You have to have districts at home to win. It’s such a big advantage … Preston, when we play at home, we’re almost unbeatable. If we can get that, It’ll be a huge plus for us.”
Preston (12-6, 2-1 4A District 5) hosts Highland on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Pocatello (12-5, 1-2 4A District 5) hosts Century on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
PRESTON 67, POCATELLO 62
Pocatello 15 14 18 15 — 62
Preston 15 14 13 25 — 67
Pocatello — Ryan Payne 27, Julian Bowie 16, Jaxon Williams 7, Brevin Vaughan 6, Kade Jensen 4.
Preston — Gabe Hammons 21, Cole Harris 20, Brecker Knapp 11, Braden Hess 8, Treyger Shumway 5, Steven Roberts 2.