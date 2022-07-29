AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL Photos: The Valley tops Nampa at single-A state tournament, 11-1 Photos by Kyle Riley/For the Journal Jul 29, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 The Valley players chat with each other during Friday's game against Nampa. Kyle Riley/For the Journal The Valley's David Harris takes a leadoff during Friday's game against Nampa. Kyle Riley/For the Journal The Valley's Bo Larsen makes a throw during Friday's game against Nampa. Kyle Riley/For the Journal The Valley's Chayse Oxborrow makes a catch at first base during Friday's game against Nampa. Kyle Riley/For the Journal The Valley coaches and players take in the action during Friday's game against Nampa. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Former Pocatello man sentenced to 10 years felony probation after sexual battery charge reduced to injury to a child Pocatello police searching for six young missing children in two separate incidents Pocatello Valley firefighters battle brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello Soda Springs man drowns in Palisades Reservoir ISJ hosts successful 2022 Readers' Choice Awards Motorcycle versus pickup accident leaves one dead Local man sentenced to probation for armed home invasion, theft of motorcycle Local man accused of rape, domestic violence has charges reduced to misdemeanors In rare in-city clash, Razorbacks clip Rebels in single-A state tournament Police: Man who hung Nazi flags from home being investigated for murder Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters