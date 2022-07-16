AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL Photos: Post 4 Razorbacks sweep Logan in doubleheader, 18-1 and 15-5 Photos by Kyle Riley/For the Journal Jul 16, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Razorbacks pitcher Taylor Stringfellow unfurls a pitch Friday against Logan. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Razorbacks outfielder Hudson John hauls in a fly ball Friday against Logan. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Razorbacks coach Mikey Blackhawk (center) chats with his players Friday against Logan. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Razorbacks outfielder Hudson John takes a pitch Friday against Logan. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Razorbacks players take in the action Friday against Logan. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Razorbacks second baseman Elias Blackhawk swings at a pitch Friday against Logan. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Razorbacks outfielder Isaiah Snell watches a pitch Friday against Logan. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Golf cart crash leaves one dead, four injured in Idaho Several police units respond to Pocatello mobile home park in what turns out to be rare local case of swatting Deleta Skating sold to new owners Envision Escape Rooms Authorities identify man killed in I-86 wreck near American Falls Authorities: Local man arrested in Chubbuck for highway rest area murder Local man wins Idaho Lottery cash jackpot of $160,400 Local man injured when semi crashes on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot Idaho Republicans poised to reject 2020 election results and declare Trump the winner Don Aslett's 87th birthday celebration set for next weekend Authorities asking for public's help in locating missing boy Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters