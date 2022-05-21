HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL Photo gallery: Marsh Valley secures 3A state title with win over Fruitland Photos by Stanley Brewster/For the Journal May 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 21 Marsh Valley players lift the 3A state championship trophy Saturday evening. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Marsh Valley's Payton Howe leads off second base during Saturday's 3A state championship game against Fruitland. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Marsh Valley's Jason Jones catches a pick-off throw during Saturday's 3A state championship game against Fruitland. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Marsh Valley catcher Ryker Gibson gets a call during Saturday's 3A state championship game against Fruitland. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Marsh Valley's Stanton Howell runs toward third base during Saturday's 3A state championship game against Fruitland. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Marsh Valley head coach Kent Howell walks across the field during Saturday's 3A state championship game against Fruitland. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Marsh Valley's Stanton Howell surveys the field during Saturday's 3A state championship game against Fruitland. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Marsh Valley's Karter Howell surveys the field during Saturday's 3A state championship game against Fruitland. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Marsh Valley's Payton Howe throws into the infield during Saturday's 3A state championship game against Fruitland. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Marsh Valley's Payton Howe (left) fields a ball during Saturday's 3A state championship game against Fruitland. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Marsh Valley's Stanton Howell unloads a pitch during Saturday's 3A state championship game against Fruitland. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Marsh Valley's Stanton Howell unloads a pitch during Saturday's 3A state championship game against Fruitland. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Marsh Valley's Payton Howe poses for a photo with the 3A state championship trophy Saturday evening. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Marsh Valley players celebrate after Saturday's 3A state championship game against Fruitland. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Marsh Valley players celebrate after Saturday's 3A state championship game against Fruitland. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Marsh Valley players celebrate after Saturday's 3A state championship game against Fruitland. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Marsh Valley coach Kent Howell (left) chats with the team after Saturday's 3A state championship game against Fruitland. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Marsh Valley's Daxton Woodmancy throws a pitch during Saturday's 3A state championship game against Fruitland. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Stanley Brewster Stanley Brewster Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Investigation underway after dead body found near Rexburg Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters