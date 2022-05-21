HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD Photo gallery: 5A/4A state track meet Photos by Stanley Brewster/For the Journal May 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 15 Highland's Saydree Bell runs the 100 during Saturday's 5A/4A state track meet in Boise. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Highland's Saydree Bell runs the 100 during Saturday's 5A/4A state track meet in Boise. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Pocatello's Matejah Mangum runs during Saturday's 5A/4A state track meet in Boise. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Pocatello's Matejah Mangum runs during Saturday's 5A/4A state track meet in Boise. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Stanley Brewster Stanley Brewster Stanley Brewster Pocatello's Sunny Gunn finishes a race during Saturday's 5A/4A state track meet in Boise. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Pocatello's Matejah Mangun runs during Saturday's 5A/4A state track meet in Boise. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Stanley Brewster Pocatello's Sunny Gunn runs during Saturday's 5A/4A state track meet in Boise. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Pocatello's Hallie Pearson makes a jump during Friday's 5A/4A state track meet in Boise. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Century's Kolae Knudsen finishes a jump during Friday's 5A/4A state track meet in Boise. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Pocatello's Adrie Johnson makes a jump during Friday's 5A/4A state track meet in Boise. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Pocatello's Hallie Pearson finishes a jump during Friday's 5A/4A state track meet in Boise. Stanley Brewster/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Investigation underway after dead body found near Rexburg Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters