POCATELLO — The coronavirus pandemic robbed Seth Nate of his senior baseball season at Highland, but it helped give him back his summer American Legion season with the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels.
A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Nate is using this summer to prepare for his church mission to Mexico, which he’ll leave for on Aug. 17.
Typically, that preparation would be done in-person at a missionary training center — but with the coronavirus still readjusting the contours of routine across the country, it’s moved entirely online, allowing Nate to stay in Pocatello and keep playing for the Runnin’ Rebels.
Going forward, he’ll do his mission training at home before getting to the park in time to meet his teammates for the second games of doubleheaders, which usually start around 8 p.m.
If you’re counting at home, that’s at least eight hours of classes, companion study and personal study a day — before he shows up to the ballpark to play high-level, competitive Legion baseball every night.
How does he do it?
“Going to bed early and a lot of Red Bull,” Nate laughed.
Once the spring season was canceled, Nate decided that he wanted to play as much of the Legion season as possible. The coronavirus, which at one point looked like it might cancel Legion ball entirely, gave him the opportunity.
“This is the first time for me, so we’re going through kind of uncharted waters,” Runnin’ Rebels coach Nick Sorrell said. “Usually, if we didn’t have the virus, once they went into their training prep courses, they’d be gone, and they wouldn’t be allowed to be around. Now, with it being online, we can kind of work it into his schedule still. It’s probably a one-time deal.”
That’s a boon for Nate, who wants to play in college after he returns from his mission. Playing Legion helps him showcase his skills for college coaches that much more, especially with a canceled spring season.
A hard-hitting infielder who also pitches for the Runnin’ Rebels, Nate has talked with some schools about committing before he leaves, but might also wait and see what opportunities he has when he returns.
“I plan on coming back and being the same (player) I am,” Nate said. “I feel like it doesn’t really affect a lot of guys. They come back and they know how to work a lot harder than they did before, so I feel like it actually helps them. I’m probably going to see what’s available when I come back and just see what my options are, because a lot can happen in two years, things change and opportunities open up.”
Nate’s been a staple of the Runnin’ Rebels roster since he was a freshman in high school, and having him around has been big for the team, as well.
“He’s one of our top guys that, as I came into this season, I was going to rely on, because I know what type of ballplayer he is and what he brings to our club,” Sorrell said. “So just trying to integrate and allow him to continue to play and be a part of this team is special for me, but it’s also helping everybody else here out too. It’s almost like a full-time job for him, and a full-time job coming here and getting that dialed in. He’s grown up quick.”
Backing up Sorrell’s proclamation about Nate’s maturity is his attitude about the situation. Playing only one game a day is just the start of the sacrifices that Nate will have to make to pursue his mission, but he’s accepted that and is happy to live in the moment.
“Some baseball is better than none,” Nate said. “Especially because it’s my choice to serve a mission, so playing the late game, one game, most people don’t get the opportunity to play once they decide to serve a mission, so I’m just taking full advantage of that and playing as hard as I can every day.”
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 10, THUNDER RIDGE 0 (5)
At Halliwell Park on Wednesday, Dalton Jones cruised to a five-inning shutout, giving up three hits and no walks and striking out seven in the first game of a doubleheader.
Trei Hough homered and drove in three, and Payton Cleaves also had three RBIs from the leadoff spot to carry Pocatello’s offense.
As of press time, Thunder Ridge led 2-0 in the first inning of the second game.
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 10, THUNDER RIDGE 0 (5)
Thunder Ridge 000 00 — 0 3 4
Pocatello 031 42 — 10 9 0
Pocatello — WP: Dalton Jones. 2B: Braxton Wilhelm. HR: Trei Hough.