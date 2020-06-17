Bad weather washed out the first day of the Pocatello Wood Bat tournament Wednesday, forcing organizers to push back the schedule a day.
The tournament, sponsored by Pocatello’s American Legion Post 4, will resume on Thursday with Wednesday’s original schedule. The championship games are now scheduled for Sunday.
Both Single-A teams from Pocatello, the Razorbacks and Rebels, are competing in the tournament, as well as several other local teams, including Malad, Marsh Valley, Blackfoot A and Soda Springs.