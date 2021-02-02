In the final girls basketball media poll of the regular season, Rockland stayed on top in 1A DII, while two local teams vied for the top spot in 4A.
Rockland received five out of a possible nine first-place votes in 1A DI, narrowly holding off Tri-Valley for the No. 1 spot.
In 4A, Blackfoot received three first-place votes and Century one, but were looking up at Middleton, who took the other five first-place votes to stay first. Local teams took the next three spots, with Blackfoot second, Century third and Preston fourth.
Snake River jumped a spot from fourth to third in 3A, although the Panthers were comfortably behind Sugar-Salem and Timberline, the top two teams in the classification. American Falls received a lone vote in 3A.
Aberdeen nearly snuck into the 2A poll, with four votes for the Tigers leaving them one behind fifth-place Valley.
Grace remained third in 1A DI.
Girls basketball district tournaments started over the weekend, with state tournaments scheduled to start on Feb. 17.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (6) 15-1 40 1
2. Mountain View 14-2 32 2
3. Timberline (2) 9-1 23 -
4. Rigby (1) 17-3 16 3
5. Thunder Ridge 17-3 14 5
Others receiving votes: Meridian, 10.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (5) 14-2 37 1
2. Blackfoot (3) 15-5 35 2
3. Century (1) 14-6 25 3
4. Preston 15-6 14 5
5. Skyline 14-6 12 -
Others receiving votes: Burley 11, Bishop Kelly 1.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 20-1 44 1
2. Timberlake (1) 16-2 37 2
3. Snake River 17-4 22 4
4. Parma 14-5 21 3
5. Bonners Ferry 11-4 6 5
Others receiving votes: Filer 4, American Falls 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Cole Valley Christian (5) 15-1 39 2
2. Ririe (3) 19-2 36 1
3. Grangeville (1) 13-3 26 3
4. Melba 17-3 20 4
5. Valley 15-5 5 -
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 4, New Plymouth 3, West Jefferson 3.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (9) 18-0 45 1
2. Prairie 17-2 34 2
3. Grace 16-3 23 3
4. Murtaugh 16-3 11 5
5. Genesee 13-4 8 4
Others receiving votes: Rimrock 7, Butte County 4, Liberty Charter 3.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (5) 15-3 38 1
2. Tri-Valley (2) 15-3 35 3
3. Mackay (2) 17-3 32 4
4. Kendrick 13-5 20 2
5. Camas County 11-4 5 -
Others receiving votes: Garden Valley 3, Carey 2.