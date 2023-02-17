NAMPA — Last fall, when Vern Nelson returned to coach Rockland for a 28th season and the Bulldogs held their first practice, he gave them one message.
Last year’s team isn’t walking through that door. This is your program. This is your identity.
Trying to repeat as state champions, this Rockland team committed to defense, even more so than teams in recent years, two of which won state titles. The Bulldogs wanted to get out in transition and score on the break. In the half court, they wanted to play inside-out. By the time Christmas break rolled around, Rockland had racked up an 11-3 record, so clearly something was working.
Two months later, playing Council in Friday’s 1AD2 state semifinal, the Bulldogs played defense. They got out and ran. They just could not score enough to avoid a 42-24 loss. They will play in Saturday’s third-place game, an important contest for pride and hardware — just not for a state title, which is the kind of standard Nelson and Rockland have established for themselves across the past several years.
“We just couldn’t get the ball in the basket,” Nelson said. “I mean, we defended well. I thought the kids played their hearts out, and that's one thing about this group of young ladies: They never quit. They play hard. They'll never give up, and they didn’t. Offensively, we struggled.”
That made it exceedingly hard for Rockland to make up any ground on the scoreboard. The Bulldogs shot just 21% from the floor, including 1-for-11 from deep and 3-for-9 from the free throw line. They lost 13 turnovers, which is a manageable total, but when you’re already having trouble scoring, 13 seems more like 50.
Council had plenty to do with that reality. The Lumberjacks roster what feels like a million shot-blockers, players like Isabelle Epich and McKayla Hart, all of whom swatted away several Rockland shots around the basket. Some of the Bulldogs’ key cogs, like Taylie Boyer and Addie Wilson, never could get going. Boyer posted nine points. Wilson totaled four. Two of those 13 points came on free throws.
So even as Rockland kept things relatively close, hanging within 11-6 after one quarter and within 20-11 after two, the reigning champions couldn’t keep pace in the scoring department. Never was that more costly for this group.
“I think it was (Council’s) defense,” Nelson said. “I think you get down, you try real hard — in fact, sometimes you overly try. You miss a shot or two, pretty soon you're not shooting your normal shots. You're forcing it mentally. So it just takes you out of it.”
It added up to an abrupt ending to this Rockland season, a 22-3 outfit that will not repeat as state champions. If it seems like an early exit for this group, that’s because it is. The Bulldogs won state in 2020. They did again in 2022. They looked like a team ready to add another banner to its gym this winter, and that was without three players who engineered last year’s title run — which is saying something.
Those pieces were Ember Farr, Kamber Smith and Kiersley Boyer, the trio who helped the Bulldogs rattle off three straight blowout wins at last season’s state tournament, good for another title. Without them, Nelson said, Rockland expected to have a good team this year.
“But they have achieved, I think, above and beyond what we thought they would achieve this year,” Nelson said, “as far as wins and losses, winning the district. Getting here and playing, they have established their identity. They really have. They play for each other. They get along well, and we just came with the expectation, hey, like we do every year — we come over here and our expectation (is) we want to get in the championship game and get a shot. Sometimes it works out. Sometimes it doesn't.”
Thing is, Nelson himself will have to make a decision on his future. This year was his 28th as Rockland’s head coach. He talked himself into coming back for this season. He isn’t sure whether he will do the same next year. But for now, the Bulldogs have another game to play, and playing for some kind of hardware isn’t a bad way to end things.
“Just gonna miss the camaraderie,” Nelson said. “I came back this year to coach this group of girls just because I looked at it, and I thought, well, we have a chance. We have a pretty good team, but they're just so enjoyable to be around, and they work so hard. They're very coachable, very coachable, and it's made it fun. It’s made it fun.”
