North Gem's James Bodily was named the boys basketball player of the year for 1A DII District 5-6.
The all-conference teams were announced Tuesday.
Aside from Bodily, Logan Corta was named first-team all-conference for North Gem.
Rockland also had plenty of representation with senior guard Braden Permann on the first team and senior post Levi Farr on the second team.
Bulldogs coach Shae Neal was voted the coach of the year after leading Rockland to the state tournament. The Bulldogs outplayed their No. 3 seed in the district tournament to make it to state and then made the most of their time there, blowing out Richfield to win the third-place trophy.