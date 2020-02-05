There was no movement among local teams in the most recent high school girls basketball media poll, released Wednesday.
Soda Springs (19-2) remained the unanimous No. 1 team in 2A, while Century (16-3) held its No. 2 spot in 4A.
Blackfoot (15-6) remained No. 4 in 4A, Grace (17-3) remained No. 1 in 1A DI, and Rockland (18-2) held its spot at No. 4 in 1A DII.
Marsh Valley (13-9), Snake River (11-10) and Bear Lake (14-6) received votes, but were not ranked.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL MEDIA POLL
records through Feb. 4
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (8) 18-2 40 1
2. Timberline 19-2 31 2
3. Meridian 15-6 18 5
T-4. Lake City 14-6 11 3
T-4. Coeur d’Alene 16-4 11 -
Other receiving votes: Boise 7, Eagle 1, Rigby 1
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonneville (8) 21-0 40 1
2. Century 16-3 32 2
3. Middleton 14-5 23 3
4. Blackfoot 15-6 13 4
5. Caldwell 17-3 10 5
Other receiving votes: Jerome 1, Sandpoint 1
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 19-1 40 1
2. Parma 17-2 31 2
3. Timberlake 15-4 25 3
4. Teton 15-6 13 4
5. Filer 15-6 6 -
Other receiving votes: Kellogg 2, Marsh Valley 2, Snake River 1
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (8) 19-2 40 1
2. Melba 18-2 32 2
3. Cole Valley 17-4 20 4
4. Grangeville 15-4 19 3
T-5. New Plymouth 15-5 3 -
T-5. Ririe 13-8 3 -
Other receiving votes: Bear Lake 2, Nampa Christian 1
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (8) 20-1 40 1
2. Prairie 16-3 29 2
3. Rimrock 20-1 23 3
4. Grace 17-3 19 4
5. Butte County 16-7 5 T-5
Other receiving votes: Genesee 2, Liberty Charter 2
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (7) 15-1 39 1
2. Tri-Valley 17-2 28 2
3. Kendrick (1) 17-3 21 3
4. Rockland 18-2 18 4
5. Lighthouse Christian 16-3 8 5
Other receiving votes: Mackay 4, Salmon River 1, Lakeside 1
Voters:
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register
Ben Jones, Times-News
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal
Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com