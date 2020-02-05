CHS vs Preston girls basketball
There was no movement among local teams in the most recent high school girls basketball media poll, released Wednesday.

Soda Springs (19-2) remained the unanimous No. 1 team in 2A, while Century (16-3) held its No. 2 spot in 4A.

Blackfoot (15-6) remained No. 4 in 4A, Grace (17-3) remained No. 1 in 1A DI, and Rockland (18-2) held its spot at No. 4 in 1A DII.

Marsh Valley (13-9), Snake River (11-10) and Bear Lake (14-6) received votes, but were not ranked.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL MEDIA POLL

records through Feb. 4

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Mountain View (8) 18-2 40 1

2. Timberline 19-2 31 2

3. Meridian 15-6 18 5

T-4. Lake City 14-6 11 3

T-4. Coeur d’Alene 16-4 11 -

Other receiving votes: Boise 7, Eagle 1, Rigby 1

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bonneville (8) 21-0 40 1

2. Century 16-3 32 2

3. Middleton 14-5 23 3

4. Blackfoot 15-6 13 4

5. Caldwell 17-3 10 5

Other receiving votes: Jerome 1, Sandpoint 1

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (8) 19-1 40 1

2. Parma 17-2 31 2

3. Timberlake 15-4 25 3

4. Teton 15-6 13 4

5. Filer 15-6 6 -

Other receiving votes: Kellogg 2, Marsh Valley 2, Snake River 1

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Soda Springs (8) 19-2 40 1

2. Melba 18-2 32 2

3. Cole Valley 17-4 20 4

4. Grangeville 15-4 19 3

T-5. New Plymouth 15-5 3 -

T-5. Ririe 13-8 3 -

Other receiving votes: Bear Lake 2, Nampa Christian 1

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (8) 20-1 40 1

2. Prairie 16-3 29 2

3. Rimrock 20-1 23 3

4. Grace 17-3 19 4

5. Butte County 16-7 5 T-5

Other receiving votes: Genesee 2, Liberty Charter 2

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (7) 15-1 39 1

2. Tri-Valley 17-2 28 2

3. Kendrick (1) 17-3 21 3

4. Rockland 18-2 18 4

5. Lighthouse Christian 16-3 8 5

Other receiving votes: Mackay 4, Salmon River 1, Lakeside 1

Voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register

Ben Jones, Times-News

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal

Paul Kingsbury, Idahosports.com

