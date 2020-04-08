Even though the Idaho State Board of Education has extended its soft closure of the state’s schools through the end of the academic year, that doesn’t necessarily mean high school sports in Idaho will suffer the same fate.
Not yet, at least.
That’s because schools can still reopen if social distancing orders are lifted and if schools meet yet-to-be-determined, Board-established criteria.
So high school sports, which have been suspended through April 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic, are left in limbo until the State Board establishes the aforementioned criteria at its next meeting on April 13.
The Idaho High School Activities Association was supposed to revisit its spring sports postponement during Wednesday’s board meeting, but tabled that conversation because of the State Board’s ruling.
“If they’re going to come back in a week, it’s not going to hurt us to wait another week,” IHSAA Executive Director Ty Jones told the Idaho Statesman. “To me, if schools are not open, that answers questions for us, which is why we want to see what the parameters might be.”
Idaho’s schools, like high school sports, were previously closed through April 20. The State Board on Monday extended that closure through the end of the current academic year, but with a caveat. The Board doesn’t want to levy a one-size-fits-all ruling on all of the state’s school districts if it doesn’t have to.
“We have areas of our state where COVID-19 cases have not occurred and we need to be flexible and provide guidance to our local districts and charters to make the best decisions for their areas,” State Board President Debbie Critchfield said in a press release. “We will work on the criteria this week in consultation with public health officials and school leaders and take a formal vote at our special Board meeting next week.”
Idaho’s spring state tournaments are scheduled to be held from May 11-16, and while Jones has previously stated that those dates are unlikely to be moved back, the Statesman reported that the IHSAA has loosened its grip on that stance.
Washington, Wyoming and Oregon, three of Idaho’s neighboring states, have canceled the remainder of their high school sports seasons. Idaho may eventually follow suit, but that’s the last resort, Jones said.
“While it’s a long shot, we’re going to continue to (wait) as long as we can,” Jones told the Statesman. “We are looking at all potential avenues on the chance something good happens.”