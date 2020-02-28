NAMPA -- Jim, VJ and Boone Giulio left major legacies at American Falls High School.
Now, over 500 miles away, it's Gunner Giulio's turn to create his own story.
The youngest of the three Giulio boys, Gunner is next in line to leave high school as an Idaho wrestling great. The sophomore at Coeur d'Alene High won the 5A 152-pound state title last year as a freshman and entered this year's state tournament as the No. 1 seed at 160 pounds, putting him on track to match, if not beat, his older brothers' accomplishments.
Gunner grew up watching his older brothers, VJ and Boone, win seven combined 3A state championships -- four by VJ, three by Boone. His father, Jim, was their coach, leading the American Falls wrestling team to state titles in 2001, 2006, and three straight from 2008 to 2010.
Gunner got his first chance to shine on the state title stage last February and fell right in line with his brothers. All three won state as freshmen.
But, if you can believe it, Gunner says he feels no pressure.
"Just next in line," he said Friday at the Ford Idaho Center following his win in the state quarterfinals. "There's not a lot of pressure. It's just me doing me, my brothers doing them, and success comes either way."
Gunner seemed destined to add to his family's wrestling legacy at American Falls, but he and his parents moved to Coeur d'Alene before he started high school for a fresh start and to be closer to family -- Jim is from the Flathead Valley in northwestern Montana, and his wife is from Deer Park, Washington, a half-hour north of Spokane.
The move to Coeur d'Alene served as a perfect halfway point between the two bases.
"We wanted Gunner to be able to have family to come watch him, because VJ and Boone never had that," Jim said. "The only time that they got any family to come watch them was during the state tournament. Every football game and every wrestling match, Gunner has anywhere from 10 to 15 family members cheering him on."
Jim helps coach Coeur d'Alene's wrestling team and teaches, with his wife, at Lakeside High School in Plummer.
He described Gunner (36-1) as the perfect combination of the attributes VJ and Boone developed as wrestlers.
"VJ was the bull. He was just pure power, athletic, liked to blow through people," Jim said. "Boone was the technician. Gunner is the perfect balance of the two. He really learned from both VJ and Boone and brought both of their styles into his own, and that's why he's having so much success."
Boone also made a move to get closer to family, transferring from Minnesota's St. Cloud State University to the University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana -- about 5 1/2 hours from Coeur d'Alene.
He was with Jim in Gunner's corner Friday, watching little brother pin two opponents in a combined time of 1 minute, 46 seconds.
"Gunner and I have a very good bond," Boone said. "I needed to watch him wrestle in high school. I wasn't going to be all the way out in Minnesota and never get to watch him compete."
VJ also plans to move to Coeur d'Alene, Jim said. Since winning four state championships in high school and a national title at North Idaho College, VJ has gotten married and does CrossFit professionally.
The CrossFit Games website ranks him No. 794 in the U.S.
He's also a father-to-be.
"I'm gonna be a grandpa!" Jim exclaimed.
But first, Gunner has unfinished business in Nampa. He faces Meridian's Isaiah Twait in the state semifinals Saturday morning.
Then, he wants more titles and plenty more wins.
"Obviously a four-time state champ," Gunner said of his goals. "And then, probably, go undefeated the next two years."
POKY'S BLESSINGER OVERCOMES INJURY, REACHES STATE SEMIS
The wrestlers Gabe Blessinger faces at this year's 4A state tournament have competed in many more matches than Blessinger's 15 this season.
But the Pocatello High junior has matched them on the mat thus far, and with his goal of placing at state complete, he's now in contention to win a title.
Blessinger suffered a serious knee injury while wrestling over the summer, forcing him to miss almost all of the 2019-20 high school season. He's quickly gotten himself up to speed and has guaranteed himself a top-six finish, reaching the 120-pound state semifinals Friday at the Ford Idaho Center.
"I really expected that these kids were going to be really hard, and I knew I was going to have to battle because they had more mat time than me and more cardio," Blessinger (13-2) said. "I just came in here hopeful, just grateful, and that's about it."
Seven months ago, Blessinger was thrown during a match and tried to plant his leg for a landing. Instead, he tore his ACL and meniscus, partially tore his MCL and slightly fractured his kneecap.
It limited his mobility and forced him to alter his workouts. For a while, all he could do was watch practice, riding a stationary bike or jumping rope while his teammates and competitors gained valuable time on the mat.
It also forced him to catch up on his cardio, which he worked hard to improve after returning to action.
"My first couple matches, I was not in the best shape and I was like, 'I need to work harder if I want to place at state this year, or even make it to the state finals,'" Blessinger said. "So I kicked it into gear."
Blessinger beat his first opponent 11-4 on Friday and hung on for a dramatic 10-9 win in the quarterfinals, scoring a takedown with 44 seconds remaining in the third period.
He'll face Nampa's Nikko Gonzalez on Saturday in the state semis and, at this point, is wrestling with house money.
"My main goal was to come here and place, maybe get to the finals," Blessinger said. "Now, it might come true."
HIGHLAND, CENTURY LEAD TEAM STANDINGS AFTER DAY 1
Highland (5A) and Century (4A) lead their respective classifications in the team standings after Day 1 of the high school wrestling state championships at the Ford Idaho Center.
The Rams (123 points) lead Meridian (116), two-time defending champion Post Falls (103) and Coeur d'Alene (101.5) in the hunt for the title.
The top four teams in the final standings take home a state trophy.
Highland takes eight wrestlers into Saturday's semifinals -- one fewer than Post Falls, but more than Meridian (four) and Coeur d'Alene (seven).
Bristin Corrigan, wrestling at 160 pounds, was Highland's most dominant grappler Friday, pinning his two opponents in a combined time of 1:53.
Century (103 points) has an edge on defending champion Kuna (98) and perennial power Columbia (96.5) heading into Day 2.
The Diamondbacks have seven wrestlers in the semifinals, while Kuna has six and Columbia has eight.
Century has never finished in the top four at state wrestling.
Devyn Greenland (98 pounds), Ryeker Andersen (126), Easton Millward (160), Campbell Hicks (220) and Mauricio Gonzalez (285) all scored 12 points via two pins for the Diamondbacks.
American Falls leads local 3A teams in third (91.5 points), behind South Fremont (124.5) and Timberlake (100). Snake River (88.5) is fifth.
Malad (71.5) is in fourth place to lead local 2A teams. The Dragons are chasing five-time defending champion Ririe, which has a large lead on the field with 124 points.
Grace (59) is in sixth.