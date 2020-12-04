POCATELLO — Tyler Jones knows what must be done to create a little practice anxiety. On weeks like the one that just passed — when his Preston Indians didn’t play for six days — there’s an added emphasis put towards the smallest of details … at any time.
Jones likes to wait until the middle of a drill when his team is feeling comfortable. Then his whistle echoes through the gym like a tornado warning. Jones calls out a name and tells him to get on the line for a one-and-one. Make the free throws and practice continues. Miss and everyone runs.
How’s that for pressure?
Jones isn’t the only coach who does this. It’s a pretty common trick from basketball minds across the country who try to manufacture pressure. But rarely does it work as perfectly as it did for Jones and Preston on Friday.
In the Indians' five-point win over Burley last Saturday, they made 19 of their 37 free throws. And, so, at practice this past week, Jones' whistle kept blowing. On Friday, it paid off.
In Preston’s 64-60 win over Highland, the Indians nailed 24 of 27 shots from the charity stripe. For comparison, the Rams only took a half-dozen free throws all night.
“They shot it well from the line,” Highland coach Ty Pearson said. “They’re extremely physical, and hopefully we can learn from that and be ready for that when we get them again.”
“We always say, ‘Free throws win games,’” added Jones, “and tonight we stepped up and hit them when we had to.”
With under a minute to play, Preston senior guard Gabe Hammons was fouled with the game knotted at 58. He sunk the pair then drained two more with under five seconds to play, ensuring a Hail Mary 3-pointer couldn’t send the game into overtime.
On the night, Hammons sunk all 12 of his shots at the line and finished with a team-high 19 points.
“I’ve always wanted to be that guy, so it’s fun,” Hammons said. “I like the pressure, and if I don’t perform under pressure, then I know I just have to get better.”
Perhaps that mentality is expected from a senior leader. What makes it unique for Hammons is it’s his first year as Preston’s go-to option.
The 2020 Preston Indians are a new-look, inexperienced team. It’s been a while since anyone could say that. With Jones at the helm, Preston has claimed four of the last five 4A state boys basketball titles, including last year.
This season, though, only Hammons and senior guard Cole Harris came into the season with any real varsity experience. Heck, from his roster last season, Jones lost four of his starters and six of his top eight players.
So, despite all the banners that hang in Preston’s gym, all the trophies that fill their glass cases and the accolades of their alumni, Jones speaks to his team like they’re a rag-tag group of underdogs.
“We lost everybody and I told them, ‘No one is giving you respect,’” Jones said. “We graduated everybody. These guys have to come in here and earn it. Last year was last year … This is a whole new group, they haven’t been through it.”
OK, but this is Preston. You know, the boys basketball program that is expected to win every year because, so many times in the past, they have.
“I know, it looks like, you won, you won, you won,” Jones said. “But at the same time, those guys are gone. These guys have to earn it. Just because the last group won doesn’t mean they're going to win.
“We still have a long way to go … but tonight we grew as a basketball team.”
Highland helped with that. After the Indians' zone suffocated the Rams in the first half -- forcing them into turnovers and making it mission impossible trying to get the ball to 6-foot-7 forward Mason Mickelson in the paint -- Highland went on a tear.
The Rams outscored Preston 20-13 in a third quarter, when all but a pair of Highland’s points came from senior guards Easton Durham and Jayden Wright. The duo finished the night with 18 and 21 points, respectively.
“We finally started to play. We hit some shots to get us going,” Pearson said of the third quarter. “And we were better on the defensive end. To start the game, we just didn’t play great defense.
“I know this game is going to make us a lot better in the future.”
Preston would agree.
Highland (1-1) hosts Blackfoot on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Indians (2-0) play at Blackfoot on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
PRESTON 64, HIGHLAND 60
Preston 16 22 13 13 -- 64
Highland 8 19 20 13 -- 60
Preston -- Gabe Hammons 19, Cole Harris 14, Treyger Shumway 13, Braden Hess 10, Brecker Knapp 5, Steven Roberts 3.
Highland -- Jayden Wright 21, Easton Durham 18, Mason Mickelson 14, Adam Jones 3, Drew Roberts 2, Dawson Wright 2.