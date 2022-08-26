With a brand new Belnap both under center and at head coach, the Marsh Valley Eagles were plagued by penalties, big plays and a non-existent run game on Friday, falling to the South Summit Wildcats 47-13 at Bobcat Stadium in Rexburg.

The opening contest of the 2022 Rocky Mountain Rumble started ominously for the Eagles, who won the coin toss and deferred, with the Wildcats electing to receive. Wildcat receiver Caleb Thompson snuck behind the Marsh Valley secondary and hauled in a pass perfectly lofted by South Summit quarterback Bracken Lassche and took it 80 yards for a touchdown on the opening play of the game.

 