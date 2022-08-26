With a brand new Belnap both under center and at head coach, the Marsh Valley Eagles were plagued by penalties, big plays and a non-existent run game on Friday, falling to the South Summit Wildcats 47-13 at Bobcat Stadium in Rexburg.
The opening contest of the 2022 Rocky Mountain Rumble started ominously for the Eagles, who won the coin toss and deferred, with the Wildcats electing to receive. Wildcat receiver Caleb Thompson snuck behind the Marsh Valley secondary and hauled in a pass perfectly lofted by South Summit quarterback Bracken Lassche and took it 80 yards for a touchdown on the opening play of the game.
To their credit, the Eagles answered back quickly. After the run game found no success and thanks to a pass interference call that gave Marsh Valley a first down, newly-minted quarterback Bradley Belnap threw a dart to receiver Alex Vaughan in stride. Vaughan eluded defenders and found paydirt on the 54-yard touchdown pass.
A good kickoff return and effective ball movement had the Wildcats quickly within striking range once again. The Wildcats indeed struck, with Lassche finding Mitchell Gempeler for a 2-yard touchdown. On the ensuing kickoff, South Summit dribbled a slow-rolling onside kick straight down the middle, falling on it the second it traveled ten yards. The Marsh Valley special teams squad apparently mistakenly believing they couldn’t touch the ball until it went 10 yards either.
“Our run game was abysmal today,” sMarsh Valley first-year head coach Jeff Belnap said. “We’re going to spend a lot of time on it in practice next week.”
The Eagles had more runs for losses than positive gains on the day, with only Belnap earning double-digit rushing yards on the day.
Despite the rushing woes and several mental mistakes such as the onside kick and several encroachment penalties, Belnap was satisfied with the effort of his players.
“I was proud of their no-quit mentality,” Belnap said. “We know we’re small, we know we have some depth issues, but hat’s off to them for the way they kept fighting. A lot of those guys never came off the field.”
Bradley Belnap completed 14 of 22 passes for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns and finished the game with 29 rushing yards. Alex Vaughan and Corbridge Bastian both had receiving touchdowns for the Eagles.
The Eagles will attempt to notch their first victory of the 2022 season next Friday at home against Teton.