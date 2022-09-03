ROCKLAND — Teague Matthews just moves differently. It helps that he stands a mile high, that he towers over opponents like David over Goliath and bowls them over like he’s playing Madden, but there’s just something about the way he runs. When he sprints, when he turns into a blur of Rockland blue and red, you can’t look away.
The Bulldogs’ versatile junior is a specter on the field. At Idaho’s 1A level, you don’t find many of these: 6-foot-5 athletes discarding opponents with ease, staying on the field for most every play, using long strides to zip away from defenses and gallop into the end zone. Think about Matthews like you might think about Batman zooming through the streets of Gotham — he’s impossible to ignore.
“When you're 6-5 at this league, the small schools, you're not gonna have a lot of guys that are gonna be able to match up with you,” Rockland coach Gerry Hunter said. “So if we get him in space, he's very athletic, once he catches the ball, he can make something happen.”
Boy does he. At one point during Friday’s game, a 43-8 Rockland blowout over Challis-Mackay, someone’s voice came calling from the visitor sideline: Where’s number 36?
Number 36 was everywhere. His numbers from the game won’t blow you away — playing linebacker and wide receiver, he caught two passes for 57 yards and a touchdown — but that’s because the Bulldogs had such an easy time putting away their guests that they didn’t need to enlist his help much. So instead, let’s talk about the highlights: On one possession, Matthews tipped a pass into the air, then snared it for an interception. On another, he caught a pass and raced into the end zone for a score.
He made it all look remarkably easy. That’s the thing: When you stand so tall, when you stand out like the Monstars on a basketball court, things tend to look that way.
“We want to use him as much as possible,” Hunter said, because he is a great athlete.”
With that, Hunter might win an award for understatement of the year. Matthews is a spectacular athlete — not just in football. On last season’s basketball team, he won 1AD2 all-state player of the year honors, helping the Bulldogs capture a state title. In May, he cleared a personal-best 6-2 in the high jump, winning an individual state title in track. “When you have that resume, it draws attention,” Hunter said, “and it's hard to draw attention to kids that are playing at this level.”
As Matthews puts together a sterling high school career, Hunter’s phone has started ringing. He’s heard from a host of schools, all inquiring about Rockland’s slender star: Boise State and Idaho State, Weber State and Utah. Kids at 5A schools would feel proud of interest from those schools. Ones at the 1A level? Well, most would too.
Then there’s Matthews.
“I don't know,” Matthews said, bathing in the sunlight on the field. “I don't wanna talk about myself.”
Wait, why not?
“Just because I think winning is more important,” Matthews said. “And that comes from being a team.”
So here we run into a unique issue: Matthews is beginning to stand out in ways few kids from the 1A ranks do, but the more his star rises, he becomes more reticent to acknowledge it. It comes from a good place — “I just don't want to be that kid that is cocky and no one likes because it's all about himself,” Matthews says — but it does leave you wondering more about the guy.
Luckily, his teammates are happy to sing his praises, quarterback Gavin Permann included. On Friday, he completed a pair of passes to Matthews, which might be the easiest job in southeast Idaho: Throw the ball to 6-foot-5 Teague Matthews. “If it’s in the vicinity,” Permann said, “he’s gonna go get it.”
“Just making something out of nothing,” Permann added. “Sometimes we'll have bubble screens or something. There'll be five guys on him and he'll find a way out of it, into the end zone. It’s awesome.”
Matthews may be starting to surprise those outside of Rockland, but in this community of roughly 200 people, he’s just being himself. For one, he has three brothers — Wes and Pratt are older and Max is younger — so the name is recognizable. Plus, he’s been playing since his freshman year, making this his third year dazzling with his height and speed and athleticism.
If he keeps this up and records a fourth, well, a lot more people will know his name. Instead of one person, it’ll be dozens: Where’s number 36?
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.