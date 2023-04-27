Martin Serrano Poky

Pocatello catcher Martin Serrano makes contact with a pitch during Wednesday's game against Preston.

Stop by the Be A Dude Baseball Academy and there’s a good chance you run into Martin Serrano. Maybe the clock reads 3 p.m. Perhaps it’s 5:30 a.m. Say you’re just stopping by to say hi to Vinnie Benavidez and Nick Sorrell, the two men in charge of the baseball training facility — you might see Serrano changing the garbage bags or doing other miscellaneous work.

“Sometimes you drive down there on the weekend and it's 11 o'clock at night, and he's in there working,” Benavidez said. “I’d love to be his age and have a playground like that, to go and just get better at. He takes advantage of it, he really does.”

