Stop by the Be A Dude Baseball Academy and there’s a good chance you run into Martin Serrano. Maybe the clock reads 3 p.m. Perhaps it’s 5:30 a.m. Say you’re just stopping by to say hi to Vinnie Benavidez and Nick Sorrell, the two men in charge of the baseball training facility — you might see Serrano changing the garbage bags or doing other miscellaneous work.
“Sometimes you drive down there on the weekend and it's 11 o'clock at night, and he's in there working,” Benavidez said. “I’d love to be his age and have a playground like that, to go and just get better at. He takes advantage of it, he really does.”
Start there to understand the promise of Serrano, Pocatello’s junior catcher delivering a blistering season on both sides of the ball. As the Thunder approach their regular-season finale, a road matchup with Blackfoot set for Saturday, Serrano leads the team in batting average (.464), on-base percentage (.563), OPS (1.171), total hits (26), extra-base hits (seven), RBI (23) and about a million other categories. Behind the plate, he’s also caught 13 runners stealing, providing a reliable presence on defense for a Poky team rolling through its schedule.
In short, he’s one of the Thunder’s best players, a two-way force who bats at the top of the lineup and changes the game behind the dish. Heck, just look at the kid and you understand part of what makes him an auspicious prospect, a 6-foot-3 athlete with all the tools, both physical and mental.
The best part for Pocatello, 13-2 and 4-0 in conference play on the year, is that Serrano is still only a junior. He still has time to improve — yet he’s already delivering a two-way impact rare for his age.
“When he got up to the plate, you know that he was gonna put the ball in play, and he was gonna hit it hard somewhere,” said Nick Sorrell, who coached Serrano on last summer’s Runnin’ Rebels American Legion team. “He's got that smooth, lefty swing. The ball just jumps off of it. So when you get into a situation where you need a hit, he was hitting in the middle of our lineup, consistently, all year long. He was the guy.”
The truth is Serrano has been that guy for several years now. He’s started on Pocatello’s varsity team all three years of his high school career. He’s batted in the middle of the lineup for just as long. Several of his teammates — first baseman Kaden Knowles, outfielder Mack Evans, third baseman JD Gunderson, shortstop Jayce Vaughan — have already signed to play college baseball. Serrano might be next — and he might make for one of the most exciting prospects of all.
The physical gifts are nice, but otherwise, he’s given himself that opportunity. Ahead of this season, he says, he made two adjustments to his swing. One: He noticed his front arm was getting loopy. “Kinda casting a little bit,” Serrano said. So he tightened that up. To make the other change, he paid attention to his batting stance. In years past, he stood fairly wide. Now he’s more narrow, a little looser with his swing.
By now, you might be wondering how he had the intuition to make those changes. How did he figure out how those were the right moves? “It’s a lot of trial and error over the offseason,” Serrano said. “I mean, just the batting cages and just trying stuff.”
What he’s too humble to say is, well, let’s let Sorrell translate.
“He would record himself, break down the video afterwards, see if there's anything that he needs to make adjustment-wise,” Sorrell said. “I think that's the big thing, is that he saw some of those things start to pop up in the video, and he’s smart enough and dedicated enough that he can change those things.”
As a result, Serrano is making a different kind of contact. Last summer, with the Runnin’ Rebels, Serrano launched a handful of home runs. This spring, he has yet to hit one — but he’s hitting far more line drives, and he’s hitting for a better average than he ever has.
The other part of Serrano’s game that has taken Pocatello’s team to new heights: His catching savvy. Where do we start? His best pop time, otherwise known as the time it takes a catcher to get out of his stance, transfer the ball to his throwing hand and throw down to second base, is 1.96 seconds — which borders on elite, especially considering he’s still a junior. He’s thrown out 52% of steal attempts, which is enough to discourage opponents from running on him.
“Sometimes, it’s like, man, I wish you would run,” Serrano laughed.
Still, the part that might bear the most promise of all is the fact that Benavidez has relinquished all pitch-calling duties to Serrano. In years past, they split things up to different extents. Now it’s all on Serrano, and judging by the Thunder’s team ERA — a whopping 1.33 — he’s not doing too bad on that front either.
Turns out, all it takes is getting up before the crack of dawn. Who knew?
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.