Matt Stucki remembers the play like it was his wedding day. He drove by his defender, slithered into the lane and got ready to flip a layup off the glass. Except Stucki was a 6-foot-5 Idaho State guard. The rotating defender was a 6-foot-10 Kansas State center. So Stucki’s shot ended up in the crowd.
Here’s the line that Stucki loves delivering: “I was on the Top 10.”
That’s Stucki’s claim to fame, the night he ended up on ESPN highlights for all the wrong reasons. He laughs when he shares it. He’s clearly at peace with his college career, which ended after that 2009 season, and his entire playing career, which came to an end after he played one year in Germany.
In the years that followed, Stucki’s life changed directions in a few different ways. The Pocatello native trained youth basketball players in Utah. He went to law school. He teamed up with his wife, Chelsey, to open Hoops Academy, a basketball training facility in the Gate City.
As of this week, Stucki’s latest venture is another new one: Highland boys basketball head coach.
“I just want to be in the lab, working on stuff. I’m really about that portion,” Stucki said. “For me, I love to see what I can get out of a kid, and I love to see kids have success. I think the rest of the stuff takes care of itself. At the end of the day, you’re gonna win some, you’re gonna lose some. But if I see kids are progressing, and I see a lightbulb go off in their head, that’s what makes it worth it for me.”
What makes the news of Stucki’s hire so noteworthy, in part, is because he’s from Pocatello. He knows this town like the back of his hand. He went to Century. Won state his senior year. Played at ISU. Earned all-conference honors two seasons there. Name a local coach and he’s probably played with them in some capacity. He knows Pocatello basketball like few others do, intertwined with hoops here in ways that made him a logical next coach at Highland.
That’s the thing, though: He’s never been a head coach. He does have some coaching experience on his resume, one year of assistant coaching at Century soon after he graduated, but he’s never been the head honcho.
So why become one now? He answers that question like this: He’s always loved basketball, but across the past six years guiding youth players at his academy, he realized he liked coaching too. Plus, now that his kids have gotten older and he cherished that time with them, the timing lined up as well.
“I thought this would be an opportunity to get into it at a higher level,” Stucki said. “So it’s one of those things that kinda came together. It wasn’t like I was out there actively looking for different jobs, but it’s something that just came together. For me personally, it was the right time.”
The other part that makes this such interesting news is because of Stucki’s predecessor.
Ty Pearson coached the Rams for the past six seasons. Last season ended in remarkable fashion: The team put their heads together and decided that unless Pearson resigned and the two assistant coaches took over, they would sit out the final few games of the season, explaining they felt Pearson’s coaching style was preventing them from reaching their potential, both as individuals and as a collective.
Only that boycott lasted just one game. The Rams returned to play their final game of the regular season, plus four in the district tournament. They finished the season with a 9-16 record, failing to reach the 5A state tournament for the sixth straight year.
That spelled the end of Pearson’s Highland tenure. He has since relocated with his family to teach and coach in Prosper, Texas, which is about a half-hour outside of Dallas.
Like with most everyone who’s coached basketball here, Stucki is good friends with Pearson. There’s no bad blood between the two. Stucki calls himself a forward-looking guy. So that’s the approach he’s taking with the Rams’ program.
Now he just has to implement it.
Rose taking over Highland’s girls soccer team
Savannah Rose recalls it so clearly: As a high school senior, sitting in front of a computer, trying to find the right thing to say to a college coach. What should she say? If she went on a visit, what would be the right things to ask?
“Not only have I seen that side of it, I saw the youth sports side of it, but I also saw the college recruiting process side of it,” Rose said. “So I have a pretty good idea of what coaches are looking for at different levels, and what kids need to do in order to get there.”
In part, that’s what led her to become Pocatello’s head coach a few years ago. It’s part of what led her to her next venture, which is Highland’s head coach.
Rose is stepping into a set of lofty expectations. The Rams have advanced to the 5A state tournament five of the last six years. The good news for her is this: She’s plenty experienced. In school, she played at Murray State. In 2017, when she moved to Idaho, she coached at Pocatello. She did that for three seasons.
Then, in 2019, she realized something: Then-Idaho State women’s soccer head coach Debs Brereton used to coach under Jeremy Groves, who coached the Racers when Rose was on the team. Groves gave Rose a strong recommendation. So Brereton brought her on as a volunteer coach.
All that has prepared Rose for her latest challenge yet.
“I knew the caliber of the girls,” Rose said, “and I was like, I’m gonna be excited to take on this opportunity.”