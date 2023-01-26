Eight weeks and tens of games into the season, Garrett Campbell may have clocked about a minute with the ball in his hands. Watch a Highland possession — any possession — and if you check your phone, you might miss the impact Campbell makes. Here he is, catching a dump-off pass and scoring on an easy layup. There he is, crashing the glass, snaring the rebound and lasering an outlet pass, igniting a fast break where these Rams have made a fortune this winter. If he held the ball for more than a split second at a time, watching Campbell play might be even more mesmerizing.
Campbell, a senior forward, might be the most forgotten man in the area’s preps hoops scene. Highland has its two stars, Barela and forward Jayden Wright. Pocatello has its D-I commit, guard Julian Bowie. Century has a burgeoning star in guard Luke Panttaja. Make a list of southeast Idaho’s best players and you would probably get to double digits before you list Campbell — but if you made a list of the area’s most impactful players, well, get ready to scrawl his name near the top.
The intriguing part is that Campbell does it all without the ball in his hands, without any expectation to create for himself. He’s averaging 10.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, but to understand the magic of his game, you have to watch him play with your own eyes.
“I’ve just been kinda doing the same thing,” Campbell said after scoring a season-high 23 points in Highland’s last game, a 70-58 victory over Bonneville Wednesday night for the Rams’ fourth win in five games. “Getting boards when needed, getting the points, drawing the files. Didn’t hit a shot outside the pain tonight, but I usually do. Usually I have more quiet games, but I mean, they are the two dominant players. So I'm OK with staying off to the side and letting them work.”
Campbell has helped Highland rack up a 10-6 record by positioning himself beautifully on offense, by grabbing rebounds, by providing a reliable presence on both ends of the floor. The part of his game that has made the biggest difference for Highland, at least on offense, is this: When Wright and Barela have the ball in their hands — which is most of the time — Campbell will watch them work, watch which angle they’re taking, then decide where to plant himself around the basket.
“My 20 bomb was easy pickings,” Campbell said.
It might sound like easy work, but Campbell has made it an art. On one sequence in the Rams’ win over the Bees, Barela took his man off the dribble, forayed into the paint and drew Campbell’s defender, so Barela shuffled it to Campbell, who laid in an easy basket. On several others, he watched misses ricochet off the rim, time his steps, avoid defenders, snag the ball and stick it back for two points. Heck, he tallied nine points in Wednesday’s second quarter alone, and including free throws, Campbell scored them all in these ways: Off the ball, off his teammates, learning their tendencies and using them to his advantage.
“Every day, I take him through a routine of getting lost under the basket,” first-year Highland coach Matt Stucki said. “I drive left, you flair right. I drive right, you flare left. We go through that, so now it's just reaction, and he's getting really good at it in our routine. He reads quick when I'm going one way, he goes the other way. It creates nice passing lanes and opportunities for him.”
Thing is, Campbell’s 23-point outing was his best game of the season. It was not an anomaly. He’s proven he’s plenty capable on offense. He’s recorded games with the following point totals: 19 against Mountain Home, 11 against Middleton, 18 against Skyline, 15 against Thunder Ridge, 11 against Mountain Home, then 10 against Pocatello in last week’s matchup. He’s never taken more than two triples in any game this year, but on four separate occasions, he’s made good on all of his attempts, whether 1-for-1 or 2-for-2.
That’s the part of Campbell’s game that threatens to unlock this Highland offense, to make the Rams serious postseason contenders. Defenses are already terrified of Wright and Barela. What happens when they have to worry about Campbell?
“It puts more pressure on me, more defensive pressure, which opens them up more,” Campbell said, referring to his teammates. “That first half, I started off really strong, but that second half of it, it opened it up a lot more for the outside game, which is exactly what Matt (Stucki) has been talking about all year.”
If not for an injury, Campbell might have already established himself as a force in the area. He started on last year’s team, only to suffer a bad ankle sprain in the Rams’ season opener, costing him three weeks — and his starting spot. “Didn’t work back up to it,” Campbell said. He did return, registering 11 critical points and a clutch free throw in his team’s narrow loss to Century late in the season, but he never quite felt like himself again.
Now all that has changed. Campbell feels like himself, which means he’s pulling down rebounds — “That's what most of our games earlier this season depended on, getting those boards, making sure the other team wasn't getting any offensive boards,” Campbell said — finding the right spots on the floor to catch passes and stick in layups, impacting winning in slews of ways.
Just make sure to watch him operate. Glance at the scoreboard and he’s already made a play.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.