Hunter Roche hardly had to think. Here he was, outside a set of stalls at the Pocatello Downs, the place where another round of the high school rodeo was unfolding Wednesday evening. The word he kept coming back to was adrenaline. There’s nothing like it, he says, describing the rush he gets from his best event, steer wrestling.
But Roche, who just graduated from Marsh Valley, starred on the Eagles’ basketball and football teams each of the past two seasons. So how does the adrenaline compare? How similar are rodeo and his other two sports?
Here, Roche smiles: “They’re not even close.”
You understand the more you learn about Roche’s rodeo savvy. On Wednesday, when he bolted out of the gate, dismounted his horse and took down a steer in 4.26 seconds, good for a win in the event, it became clear. It all happened so fast: The race out of the gate, the way he jumped off the horse and wrangled the steer to the ground.
In that way, he says, football and basketball just aren’t the same. He can’t get the same feeling from making a tackle or scoring a basket. He can come close — “it’s kinda like knowing you’re gonna get hit,” he says — but there’s a distinct difference.
“I mean, you wreck and you won’t even feel it for 10 minutes,” Roche says. “It’ll just hit you afterward. You’ve got so much adrenaline, you’re not even thinking, almost.”
That only means something because when he looks back at his career as an Eagle, Roche will realize he’s left a meaningful footprint. Marsh Valley’s basketball team reached the 3A state tournament each of the three years Roche played at the varsity level, including a state championship in 2021. The Eagles’ football team made state two of the last three years, advancing as far as last season’s quarterfinals.
In that stretch, Roche quarterbacked the football team, using a sharp arm and natural instincts to steady the Eagles’ offense. “We have a lot to prove. I feel like there’s a lot of doubters,” Roche said before last season. “There are people thinking like, ‘They didn’t do great last year, what are they going to do (this year)?’” Marsh Valley may not have won state, but a quarterfinal finish isn’t bad either.
Then there’s Roche’s role on the basketball team.
“Started at post,” he says.
Wait, this 6-foot-even guy played the four?
“Yup,” Roche says. “We just had a lot smaller kids.”
All of which makes Roche’s accomplishments at this rodeo more remarkable. He’s been rodeoing most of his life, and he’s made the finals each of the last four years. At last year’s rodeo, Roche captured state titles in the steer wrestling and calf roping. “It was pretty good,” Roche said.
For Roche, things haven’t gone as swimmingly this summer. He did capture another state title in the steer wrestling, but the calf roping title eluded him — “I was super long. I bobbled my tie, and it just wasn’t a super great run,” he says. “It’s kinda just been a rough week overall.”
Thing is, he can’t describe his Marsh Valley career the same way. In truth, it’s been an impressive one, an all-around stint that will make him hard to forget in Arimo. That prompts what feels like a fair question: How does he want to be remembered? What kinds of memories will stick with him in the future, after he completes his two-year mission and he starts the rest of his life?
“So many memories,” Roche says. “State title, obviously. Just any of the high school things we’ve always done. Marsh Valley is kind of a party place, and they like to have fun. There’s a lot of good people out there. It’s been a blast for me. I’m happy to graduate, move on with my life.”