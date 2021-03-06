Marsh Valley boys basketball won the second state title in program history Saturday, beating McCall-Donnelly 58-51 for the 3A crown at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
The Eagles' only previous title was in 1988.
This story will be updated.
This story will be updated.
