A family connection helped determine Whitney Ketner’s college destination.
Ketner, a Marsh Valley High School volleyball player, signed with Green River College in Washington state during a ceremony last week.
Ketner’s older sister, Kaylee, is a former Green River volleyball player.
“I was super nervous, but I was super excited,” Whitney Ketner said. “That’s where my sister played college volleyball, so I was just excited to carry on the legacy and go play for that team.”
Ketner spent much of her high school volleyball career going to Kaylee’s games at Green River, and eventually determined that she was also interested in the small public college in Auburn, Washington, just outside Seattle.
She texted the coach, Kyle Densley, who invited her on a visit and eventually offered her a scholarship to the Northwest Athletic Conference school.
“We are so excited to have another Ketner join our volleyball family,” Green River assistant coach Kelsie Cornett said in a statement. “Whitney’s versatility and character are going to have such a positive impact on the program.”
Her family history wasn’t the only reason why Ketner, who said she’ll be studying to become a radiologist tech, chose Green River.
“I really like the campus,” Ketner said. “It’s a smaller campus, and so it’s easy to get around. They have a lot of classes that will help me in the career that I want, so I just decided it was a good fit.”
Ketner was an all-around player for Marsh Valley in 2019, finishing with 78 kills, 45 aces, 117 assists and 129 digs.
Her sister isn’t the only volleyball connection in the family.
Ketner’s mother, Deanna, is a longtime coach, and was the head coach at Marsh Valley from 2015 through 2018.
“Volleyball’s been in my family for a while, and I play club volleyball, so I do it year-round,” Whitney Ketner said. “Especially once my older sister started playing college volleyball and I went and watched her, I knew that I wanted to (play in college), for sure.”
And, now that she’s officially playing for Green River, Ketner was able to get some advice from her older sister.
“(She told me) to just go up there and try my hardest, study hard in all my classes and everything will work out,” Ketner said.