Marsh Valley, Malad and West Side are represented on the 3A and 2A All-Idaho boys basketball teams, released Thursday. All-Idaho teams are voted on by the state's coaches and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.
Marsh Valley's Bracken Howell is the lone local player on the 3A all-state team. The 6-foot-1 junior guard averaged 16.9 points per game to garner second-team honors.
West Side senior Isaac Frankman and sophomore Bryler Shurtliff made the 2A all-state team. Frankman was a first-team pick after averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds as a 6-foot post, leading the Pirates to a 2A District 5 championship and state runner-up finish. Shurtliff averaged 14.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals to earn second-team honors.
Malad's Trever Howe was also a second-team honoree. The senior guard averaged 11.1 points, 2.3 steals and 2.2 assists, guiding the Dragons to the state tournament for the first time since 2006.
3A ALL-IDAHO BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS
Player of the Year: Dawson Cummins, sr., Kimberly
Coach of the Year: Shawn Freeman, Sugar-Salem
First team
Hadley Miller, sr., Sugar-Salem
Hyrum Lindsey, jr., Fruitland
Peyton Bair, sr., Kimberly
Graden Nearing, sr., Kellogg
Second team
Crew Clark, jr., Sugar-Salem; Bracken Howell, jr., Marsh Valley; Brant Etherington, sr., Kimberly; Colton Capps, sr., Fruitland; Tanner Harris, sr., Sugar-Salem
2A ALL-IDAHO BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS
Player of the year: Jordan Lenz, so., North Fremont
Coach of the Year: Shannon Hill, North Fremont
First team
Haydon Harmon, sr., Cole Valley
Isaac Frankman, sr., West Side
Jacob Ankeny, jr., Marsing
Jordan Hess, sr., North Fremont
Second team
Eli Gibson, jr., St. Maries; Bryler Shurtliff, so., West Side; Trever Howe, sr., Malad; Caleb Fong, sr., Melba; Brett Stancil, jr., St. Maries