West Side Malad Basketball
Buy Now

West Side's Isaac Frankman (30) goes up for a shot against a Malad defender in the 2A District 5 championship game Feb. 26 at Preston.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Marsh Valley, Malad and West Side are represented on the 3A and 2A All-Idaho boys basketball teams, released Thursday. All-Idaho teams are voted on by the state's coaches and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Marsh Valley's Bracken Howell is the lone local player on the 3A all-state team. The 6-foot-1 junior guard averaged 16.9 points per game to garner second-team honors.

West Side senior Isaac Frankman and sophomore Bryler Shurtliff made the 2A all-state team. Frankman was a first-team pick after averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds as a 6-foot post, leading the Pirates to a 2A District 5 championship and state runner-up finish. Shurtliff averaged 14.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals to earn second-team honors.

Malad's Trever Howe was also a second-team honoree. The senior guard averaged 11.1 points, 2.3 steals and 2.2 assists, guiding the Dragons to the state tournament for the first time since 2006.

3A ALL-IDAHO BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS

Player of the Year: Dawson Cummins, sr., Kimberly

Coach of the Year: Shawn Freeman, Sugar-Salem

First team

Hadley Miller, sr., Sugar-Salem

Hyrum Lindsey, jr., Fruitland

Peyton Bair, sr., Kimberly

Graden Nearing, sr., Kellogg

Second team

Crew Clark, jr., Sugar-Salem; Bracken Howell, jr., Marsh Valley; Brant Etherington, sr., Kimberly; Colton Capps, sr., Fruitland; Tanner Harris, sr., Sugar-Salem

2A ALL-IDAHO BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS

Player of the year: Jordan Lenz, so., North Fremont

Coach of the Year: Shannon Hill, North Fremont

First team

Haydon Harmon, sr., Cole Valley

Isaac Frankman, sr., West Side

Jacob Ankeny, jr., Marsing

Jordan Hess, sr., North Fremont

Second team

Eli Gibson, jr., St. Maries; Bryler Shurtliff, so., West Side; Trever Howe, sr., Malad; Caleb Fong, sr., Melba; Brett Stancil, jr., St. Maries

Tags