Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
In Lewiston, Marsh Valley stayed undeafeated in the Single-A state tournament with a 7-1 win over the Pocatello Razorbacks.
Story continues below video
Despite the result, both teams will play in a semifinal game on Thursday for a chance to play in the championship game on Friday.
On Thursday, though, the Eagles rode a great outing from starter James Bodily. The lengthy right hander threw a complete game, allowing just a half-dozen hits and one earned run.
Bodily, Stanton Howell and Payton Howe each notched a pair of hits for Marsh Valley, combing to drive in three runs. Meanwhile, Gunner Wilhelm led the Razorbacks’ offense with a double and two singles.
Marsh Valley (34-3-2) will play the Idaho Falls Tigers A on Thursday at 7 p.m. for a chance to reach the state championship game.
The Razorbacks (24-16) will play the Moscow Blue Devils on Thursday at 4 p.m. for a chance to reach the state championship game.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.