Stanton Howell Marsh Valley

Against Butte in June, Stanton Howell swings at a pitch in the championship game of the Pocatello Wood Bat Classic.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

SINGLE-A STATE TOURNAMENT

MARSH VALLEY 7, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 1

In Lewiston, Marsh Valley stayed undeafeated in the Single-A state tournament with a 7-1 win over the Pocatello Razorbacks.

Despite the result, both teams will play in a semifinal game on Thursday for a chance to play in the championship game on Friday.

On Thursday, though, the Eagles rode a great outing from starter James Bodily. The lengthy right hander threw a complete game, allowing just a half-dozen hits and one earned run.

Bodily, Stanton Howell and Payton Howe each notched a pair of hits for Marsh Valley, combing to drive in three runs. Meanwhile, Gunner Wilhelm led the Razorbacks’ offense with a double and two singles.

Marsh Valley (34-3-2) will play the Idaho Falls Tigers A on Thursday at 7 p.m. for a chance to reach the state championship game.

The Razorbacks (24-16) will play the Moscow Blue Devils on Thursday at 4 p.m. for a chance to reach the state championship game.

Pocatello 100 000 0 — 1 6 3

Marsh Valley 012 202 x — 7 8 3

Pocatello — LP: Aiden Simpson. 2B: Trem Tolman, Gunner Wilhelm.

Marsh Valley — WP: James Bodily. 3B: Payton Howe, Braxton Foster. 2B: Stanton Howell.