NAMPA — Before the 3A state championship game even started, Marsh Valley was posing with a trophy at centercourt, smiling for photos and celebrating a worthy achievement.
Except that award, those smiles and that moment weren’t entirely why the Eagles came to the Idaho Center. The trophy they coveted the most was hidden away somewhere out of view.
A while later, it made its long-awaited return to Marsh Valley’s possession. The Eagles beat McCall-Donnelly 58-51 for the state title Saturday, the school’s first boys basketball championship since 1988. Prior to the game, the Eagles were awarded the 3A academic state championship.
“This school’s been waiting for one of these for a while!” Marsh Valley coach Kent Howell shouted into the microphone after the game, pointing at the Eagles’ supporters up in the stands. “Academic champions! State champions!”
Cody Hansen (14 points) and Bracken Howell (12) led a balanced attack for Marsh Valley, which shot 41.3% from the floor and 15-for-17 from the free-throw line. The two seniors combined to score their team’s final six points — all on free throws — to ice the game late in the fourth.
“I’m still trying to put it into words, really,” Hansen said on the emotions of winning a state championship trophy, the first state hardware of any kind for the Eagles’ boys since they placed third in 2005. “I’ve heard the feeling is indescribable, and I thought, ‘Oh, it’s just people being dramatic,’ but you really can’t put a word to the feeling of it.”
Marsh Valley (22-5) went 6-of-8 from the floor and converted 8-of-9 free throws to maintain a lead throughout the fourth quarter. Neither team led by more than eight points during the tense back-and-forth battle, which featured buzzer-beating baskets at the end of the second and third frames.
McCall-Donnelly’s DJ Green, who routinely muscled his way into the lane for a game-high 21 points, brought the Vandals within 44-43 in the fourth. Hansen answered with a bucket down low, then made two free throws, and Bracken Howell capped Marsh Valley’s 6-0 run with a 2, pushing the Eagles’ advantage back out to 50-43.
The closest McCall-Donnelly (11-3) got the rest of the way was 54-50 with 31.3 seconds remaining.
Green made a 3 at the third-quarter buzzer to trim Marsh Valley’s lead to 38-36, and Bracken Howell’s 3 at the halftime buzzer gave the Eagles a 30-28 edge. The Vandals led 15-12 after the first.
Payton Howe, Hunter Roche and Stanton Howell added eight points apiece for Marsh Valley, which swiped seven steals and forced the Vandals into 11 turnovers.
Kent Howell, in his first season as the Eagles’ head coach, shared Saturday’s title with his two sons — Karter and Stanton — and his cousin’s son, Bracken. Karter and Bracken also played on the 2019 Marsh Valley baseball team, which won state with Kent as its head coach.
The three Howell boys combined to score nearly half of the Eagles’ points in the championship.
“We enjoy having that many (Howells) on there,” Kent Howell said.
The title stage was a program-first for McCall-Donnelly, which didn’t play its first game of this season until Jan. 15 because of local coronavirus policies. The Vandals hadn’t been to the state tournament since 2011.
“I think that shows up in these kind of games,” Vandals’ coach Jason Tinney said of his team’s truncated schedule, before adding, “Marsh Valley’s a great team, scary team. … They played like champions and we’ll have to learn from it.”
Kent Howell is an alumnus of Marsh Valley High. He never won a state championship on the hardwood during his playing days there. He made up for it on Saturday, with two titles.
“The community wanted it, we wanted it and the boys wanted it the most,” he said. “We were just fortunate to get it done today.”
MARSH VALLEY 58, MCCALL-DONNELLY 51
McCall-Donnelly 15 13 8 15 — 51
Marsh Valley 12 18 8 20 — 58
McCall-Donnelly — A. Johnson 6, C. Johnson 2, Speirs 13, Green 21, Tinney 9.
Marsh Valley — Hansen 14, B. Howell 12, K. Howell 6, Howe 8, Belnap 2, Roche 8, S. Howell 8.