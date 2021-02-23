MCCAMMON — The lead kept climbing, 17-8 after the first quarter and a seemingly insurmountable 32-12 at halftime.
But still, Marsh Valley coach Kent Howell didn't let himself relax. Not after watching his team come back from double-digit deficits against the opposition, Snake River, twice in the past week. Not after his Marsh Valley Eagles had gone to a combined three overtimes with the Panthers in those two games. And certainly not after the previous four games between the two had been decided by a total of 10 points.
Only after the third quarter, when Marsh outscored Snake 16-8 en route to a 48-16 lead going to the fourth, did Howell feel the stress fall away.
"We were up at halftime by a ways and I still didn't feel comfortable," Howell said. "Snake's a great team, so to beat them like that, we feel very fortunate. The boys just had one heck of a night."
With a 58-34 win over Snake River on Tuesday at Marsh Valley, the Eagles emphatically snapped a run of nailbiting games between the two, punching their ticket to the state tournament in shocking fashion.
If the teams had gone to triple overtime, it would have been less surprising than walking in the gym during the fourth quarter on Tuesday and seeing one team with a score in the fifties and the other with a score in the twenties.
But after four incredibly tense games, including a 46-43 overtime win for Marsh Valley the night before that forced the winner-take-all rematch Tuesday, the Eagles finally found the answer.
In that Monday game, they trailed 14-0. On Tuesday, it was the other way around.
"These boys get all the credit, they just came out and jumped on them," Howell said. "Their defense was incredible and their offense was the same, and they didn't let up. ... They got out and ran, and they were extremely aggressive, hit big shots over and over."
Bracken Howell led Marsh Valley with 14 points, but in a balanced effort, Karter Howell and Michael Belnap both added 11, Stanton Howell had eight and Cody Hansen had seven.
"I couldn't pick a one," Kent Howell said. "The whole team was united, and they were all on fire. They were all doing their part, just an exceptional showing by the boys and a phenomenal team effort."
Noah Watt had 12, Mitch Lindsay 9 and Cole Gilbert 7 for Snake River, but they were the only Panthers to score more than two points.
Snake River will play Sugar-Salem on Thursday at Shelley HS in a regional play-in game. Win that, and they'll go on to a state play-in game Saturday in Pocatello.
2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
BEAR LAKE 61, SODA SPRINGS 49
At Bear Lake, the Bears pulled away late in the cruelest of loser-out games to send themselves into the state tournament and Soda Springs home empty-handed.
"It's a tough game. That's the fourth time we've played Soda this year," Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said. "That loser-out game, you've got seniors involved, it might be their last game, it was a dogfight."
Bear Lake's 15-4 advantage in the fourth quarter represented almost all of the Bears' final 12-point scoring margin.
Brady Shaul and Owen Teuscher had 17 points apiece for Bear Lake, while Brittan Bergholm's 20 points led Soda Springs.
The Bears will play West Side at 5 p.m. Thursday at Preston, needing to win to force a rematch for the district title on Friday.
MARSH VALLEY 58, SNAKE RIVER 34
Snake River 8 4 8 14 — 34
Marsh Valley 17 15 16 10 — 58
Snake River — Watt 12, Lindsay 9, Gilbert 7, Fitzgerald 2, Keller 2, Poulter 2.
Marsh Valley — B. Howell 14, K. Howell 11, Belnap 11, S. Howell 8, Hansen 7, Howe 5, Roche 2.
BEAR LAKE 61, SODA SPRINGS 49
Soda Springs 12 18 15 4 — 49
Bear Lake 18 8 20 15 — 61
Soda Springs — Bergholm 20, Hansen 8, McWilliams 7, Sims 4, Yamauchi 3, Gambles 3, McCullough 2, Walker 2.
Bear Lake — Shaul 17, Teuscher 17, Beresford 8, Hammond 8, Schreiber 6, Carlsen 5.