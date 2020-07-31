Marsh Valley is the 2020 Idaho Single-A American Legion champion after beating the Pocatello Razorbacks 10-6 Friday night at Halliwell Park.
Down 10-3 going into the seventh, the Razorbacks mounted a late comeback that fell short.
The Eagles also beat the Razorbacks 18-10 earlier in the day to set up the winner-take-all finale.
After losing their opening game against the Idaho Falls Tigers on Monday, Marsh Valley battled back through the loser's bracket, winning five straight games to take the title.
