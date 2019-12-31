The top sports stories of 2019 were voted on by readers and citizens at idahostatejournal.com.
1. Marsh Valley baseball wins first state championship (498 votes)
After all the close calls and oh-so-close seasons, Marsh Valley baseball finally did it.
The Eagles dominated Sugar-Salem 16-2 in May’s 3A state championship game in Idaho Falls, winning the school’s first-ever baseball state title.
James Bodily struck out three and walked none in a complete-game pitching performance, adding three hits and four RBIs at the plate.
The blowout win was nothing new for Marsh Valley. After rolling through the regular season, the Eagles outscored their three state tournament opponents 43-11 on their way to the title.
Previous seasons ended a game or two away from the championship game for Marsh Valley, but there was little doubt in 2019.
“I wouldn’t trade this team for anything,” said Eagles senior catcher Payton Campbell, who was later named the Journal’s All-Area Baseball Player of the Year. “This is an experience I’ll never forget.”
2. Malad softball wins wild game to claim 2A state championship (34 votes)
With two outs in the seventh inning of a tie ballgame, all Britlynn Hubbard needed was a base hit.
She got it.
Hubbard’s walk-off single won Malad the 2A softball state championship in May, capping a rain-shortened and relocated state tournament with a bang.
Hubbard and the Dragons rallied from deficits of 4-0, 7-1 and 11-8 before drawing even with McCall-Donnelly, 12-12, through 6 1/2 innings.
Malad ended its year on a 13-game winning streak to grab its second state title in the last four seasons.
“This is a pretty special group,” Malad coach Bob Hannah said. “These kids have played well together. They really have done a good job. These kids are just tight.”
3. Poky football beats Burley in thriller, ends playoff drought (22 votes)
Near-heartbreak turned into pure joy for the Pocatello High football team.
After trailing 16-0 in a do-or-die regular-season finale with a trip to the playoffs at stake, the Indians scored 23 unanswered points and stopped a 2-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter to beat Burley 23-22 and earn their first postseason berth since 2011.
Quarterback Jadyn Downs completed 21 of 39 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns, adding 40 yards rushing and the go-ahead 12-yard TD run. He also had an interception on defense.
Pocatello started the season 1-3 before going 4-1 down the stretch to reach the 4A playoffs.
“Everyone just believed,” Downs said. “No one gave up. Just kept grinding. There’s no quit on our team.”
4. Soda Springs girls basketball goes undefeated, wins 2A state title (16 votes)
For the second consecutive season, Soda Springs reached the state’s highest stage.
The Cardinals dispatched all 26 opponents during the 2018-19 basketball season en route to winning their second consecutive 2A state title, beating Melba 50-34 in the championship.
The victory extended Soda Springs’ winning streak to 53 games dating back to the previous season.
Reagan Yamauchi led the Cardinals in scoring with 15 points in the title game to cap her high school career.
“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Soda Springs coach Wade Schvaneveldt said. “Every night for basically two years, the girls stepped up and competed. There were no nights off. They worked hard for this.”
5. Century girls basketball goes undefeated, wins 4A state title (11 votes)
Century was determined to avoid disappointment.
The Diamondbacks did so resoundingly.
After falling in the previous year’s state title game, Century redeemed itself in 2019, beating Caldwell 41-26 to cap a 27-0 season with a 4A championship.
The D-backs’ defense was on full display, holding Caldwell to 29 percent shooting and a season-low scoring output.
Chinma Njoku scored a game-high 11 points to lead Century in her final prep game.
“This means the world to me, being a part of this amazing team, be 27-0 and it ends so well on my senior year,” Njoku said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better senior year.”
6. Pauline Thiros named new ISU athletic director (9 votes)
When Pauline Thiros was named Idaho State University’s interim athletic director in August 2018, the school made it clear that she wouldn’t be a candidate for the permanent role.
But after impressing the public and ISU President Kevin Satterlee, serving more than six months under the interim tag, and beating out four other finalists found via a national search, Thiros won the permanent gig.
The ISU alumnus is the first female athletic director in school history and replaced Jeff Tingey, who held the role from July 2009-August 2018.
Thiros played volleyball at ISU in the early 1990s and has worn many titles as an employee of the university ever since. Before being elevated to athletic director, Thiros was ISU’s vice president for development.
Since being named AD in mid-March, Thiros has hired new head coaches for ISU’s men’s basketball, volleyball and soccer teams, as well as embarked on multiple fundraising campaigns and a multi-million dollar renovation to Davis Field, home of ISU’s soccer and track teams.
“We have chosen the right leader who will take Bengal athletics to the next level,” Satterlee said. “I have been impressed with Pauline’s ability to enact change and build a culture of excellence.
7. New Orleans Saints visit Pocatello to film Taysom Hill documentary (8 votes)
Taysom Hill’s local celebrity status has spread to the South and across the National Football League.
So much so that the New Orleans Saints traveled to Pocatello to film a documentary encapsulating Hill’s upbringing in the quiet Idaho mountain town.
Two members of the Saints’ media team visited the Gate City last winter and released the 12-minute video around the start of the new year. They interviewed Hill’s parents, friends and coaches along the way and toured Highland High School, where Hill starred as a multisport athlete in the late 2000s.
Hill’s role on the Saints’ includes everything from playing quarterback to blocking for his punter on special teams. This past season, he broke the NFL record for receiving touchdowns by a quarterback with six, surpassing the previous record of four that was set by Dick Poillon in 1947.
“There’s just not a player like him in the NFL,” said Doug Tatum, the Saints’ executive director of digital media who was in Pocatello for the documentary project. “We wanted to show our fans where this guy is from, where his roots are.”
8. Idaho Falls Bandits win American Legion World Series (7 votes)
Idaho finally has an American Legion national champion.
The Idaho Falls Bandits made history over the summer, winning the state’s first American Legion World Series championship in North Carolina. The Bandits outscored their opponents 24-12 during the five-game tournament, beating Fargo, North Dakota, 5-3 in the finals.
The Bandits were the third Idaho team to play for the World Series title since the event was first held in 1926.
“It’s unbelievable. We did it for our state,” said Bandits second baseman Bruer Webster, who fielded the game’s final out. “I love where I live. I love the state of Idaho. It means a lot to bring the title back.”
9. Soda Springs girls cross country continues dominant run (4 votes)
Brynlee Simmons was barely alive when Soda Springs’ streak of cross country state titles began.
Now, the 15-year-old sophomore is the team’s No. 1 runner.
The Cardinals won an unprecedented 14th consecutive 2A state title in November, edging Bear Lake 49-67. Simmons led the way in fourth place, while teammates Becca Lau and Tayah Gaines followed in seventh and eighth.
Few teams have come close to unseating the Cardinals from their cross country throne, and it remains to be seen if anyone will come through.
“As long as they are connected and feel like they love each other and are doing it for each other,” Lau said, “then there won’t be a team that can beat them.”
t10. Grace golf wins 2A state championship (2 votes)
As a 1A school playing 2A golf, every tournament Grace was in featured competition from a higher classification.
It didn’t matter for the Grizzlies boys, who won all but one tournament in 2019 and claimed the program’s first state title in May.
Grace’s two-day team score of 625 was 17 shots better than second-place Cole Valley Christian. Jacob Smith led the way in third place in the individual standings, shooting a 151.
“All of them put the time in,” Grace coach Kyle Christensen said. “They put the extra time in and put it together. They put together two solid rounds. They got over the hump.”
t10. ISU announces Davis Field renovation project (2 votes)
For the first time in over a decade, Idaho State University track and field athletes can look forward to an outdoor home-field advantage.
ISU announced a $4 million renovation project for Davis Field, the school’s soccer and outdoor track and field venue, in April.
Davis Field, in its current condition, cannot host outdoor track and field events or postseason soccer tournaments because the field is too narrow and the track itself does not meet NCAA standards.
The renovation plan includes, among other objectives, addressing the width of the soccer field, which will make ISU eligible to host tournaments and championship matches, as well as create a more attractive road destination for non-conference opponents.
Additionally, the track will be replaced and drainage for the track and the field will be improved. The ISU track and field team will then be able to host outdoor track meets at Davis Field, including conference championships. Davis Field has not hosted an outdoor track and field event since 2007.
The field events area — for activities such as the long jump, pole vault, discus and high jump — will be moved from inside the oval of the track to a newly developed area on the south side of Davis Field. This will help address safety concerns and team practice conflicts.
And lastly, the upgrade will include professional outdoor arena lights so Davis Field can be used at night, greatly helping both the school’s soccer and track and field teams and adding flexibility for scheduling games and practices.
“This is the first step in addressing critical facilities needs in Bengal athletics, and it represents a commitment to meeting the needs of a Division I athletics program in the proper way,” ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros said.