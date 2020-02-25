PRESTON — It’s been an uphill battle for the Malad boys basketball team ever since the Dragons lost to Bear Lake last Tuesday in the second round of the 2A District 5 Tournament.
But for the third time in a six-day stretch, Malad stayed alive in the district tournament on Tuesday, leading nearly the entire way and holding off the top-seeded West Side Pirates, 50-48, in front of a packed house at Preston High School.
The two teams will square off again Wednesday night at Preston in a true championship game, with the winner punching their ticket to next week’s 2A state tournament. The loser will play the runner-up from District 6 in a state play-in game.
“Great bunch of kids,” Malad head coach Tony Gibbs said. “They’re coming together. We just keep preaching ‘we is greater than me,’ and we’ve come together here the last couple of weeks and have performed really well when we needed to.”
With the win, the third-seeded Dragons (16-8) have now beaten No. 2 Bear Lake and No. 1 West Side, the top-ranked team in all of 2A in the final media poll, on back-to-back nights. Malad managed to upset West Side without starting guard Tom Simpson, who was sidelined by the flu Tuesday. There is a chance the junior will get cleared to play in Wednesday’s showdown, Gibbs said.
Meanwhile, the Pirates (20-4) suffered their first setback against a district foe this season. It was West Side’s second loss in its last 21 games.
A rough start to each half hurt the Pirates. The Dragons jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the first quarter and netted the first eight points of the third quarter. It took West Side at least four minutes to score its first points of each half.
“It’s a championship game, so I thought we showed a few nerves, and then (Malad) did that matchup zone, which we weren’t (really expecting),” West Side head coach Tyler Brown said. “Last time they played it a little bit, but they went back to man. Last night they played man the whole time against Bear Lake, so it kind of caught us off guard. ... Give them all the credit. They came out and they won the game. We’ve just got to watch a little bit of film and fix it for tomorrow, and maybe find some ways to beat their matchup zone.”
Things were looking pretty bleak for the Pirates midway through the third quarter, as they trailed 28-18. However, eight-straight points by Bryler Shurtliff jump-started the regular-season district champions. A three-point play by Isaac Frankman in the waning seconds of the third quarter pared West Side’s deficit to 35-33.
Shurtliff scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the second half. The junior gave the Pirates a 43-42 advantage with 3 minutes, 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter, stealing the ball and finishing at the rim.
The Dragons immediately bounced back and took the lead for good on a 14-foot jumper by Davis Larsen. Malad burned West Side on a pair of well-executed long inbounds passes in the final two minutes of the contest to preserve the win.
“It looked like we got lost defensively a couple times and the kid that was open for them made the shot, so you’ve got to give them all the credit,” Brown said. “I mean, they were short-handed. They didn’t have the Simpson kid ... and another kid, and they stepped up big time. I thought the (Jason) Fonnesbeck kid did a real good job. He took like four charges, I think, on us.”
Fonnesbeck knocked down 6 of 9 free throws and paced a balanced Malad offensive attack with 12 points. Trever Howe chipped in with 11 points, Grayson Tripp 10 and Traven Ward eight. The Dragons also rebounded the ball very well.
“The kids are really working hard together,” Gibbs said. “They’re believing in each other and you could see tonight ... we had guys step up and play some big minutes that don’t normally play a lot. And it’s just the belief that once they get out there, everybody’s got (each other’s) back, so we’ve got a good team effort going right now.”
Blaize Brown finished with 11 points for the Pirates.
MALAD 50, WEST SIDE 48
Malad 9 11 15 15 — 50
West Side 8 10 15 15 — 48
Malad — Fonnesbeck 12, Howe 11, Tripp 10, Ward 8, Larsen 6, Ihler 3.
West Side — Shurtliff 22, Beckstead 4, Nielsen 6, Brown 11, Frankman 5.