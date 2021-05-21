NAMPA — Few are the dents in the armor of West Jefferson, the Class 2A power that blew through both the regular season and district tournament en route to its fourth straight state tournament appearance.
The Panthers, perennial juggernauts in their class, win on pitching and defense. Sophomore ace Jordyn Torgerson confounds hitters and helps herself at the plate. Her infield protects against the mistakes she makes, which have become rarer as the precocious star develops.
The dents are few and far between, but Malad (23-0) has often been the one to supply them, like the 10-3 win in Friday’s 2A state matchup at West Park in Nampa.
“It’s Malad,” said West Jefferson coach Raquel Torgerson, whose team endured loss No. 3 of the season, second to Malad. “They’re one of the top teams. We had too many errors. You can’t have too many errors against good teams — and start late on the bats. State tournament, you can’t have any errors if you’re going to win.”
West Jefferson remained within striking distance until the sixth inning, when Malad broke the game open with three runs. In the seventh, the Dragons added another four. By then, though, the game was mostly out of reach. For that, thank Riley Dorius.
Malad’s superstar ace, who entered with a white-hot 0.92 ERA, two-hit West Jefferson. She struck out 10 and issued one walk. She wasn’t unhittable, but she came close, mixing speed with junk in ways that kept the Panthers guessing at the worst times. In moments of chaos, Dorius is the calm.
"You don't see her make errors, and if you do, it's rare,” salad coach Christie Schow said. “Even in practice, if she makes an error, it's a rare thing. She is legit in it all the time. I can count on her 100 percent."
Against St. Maries in the Dragons’ 2A state tournament opener, Dorius struck out for the first time all season. Schow could practically feel the fire reverberating from her star’s core – a ball of fire Dorius let out with a home run in her next at-bat.
"She feeds off it,” Schow said of Dorius. “It's so nice because I know she knows the game. At the end against St. Maries, she called a timeout, brought her fielders in, and I was like, 'I'm just going to let her do it.' She knows it, and she can handle it. She's awesome, and she's going to be a big loss next year."
Yes, she will. But for now, the Dragons have to worry about a familiar foe.
Malad will face off against 2A District 5 foe Bear Lake Saturday at 10 a.m. for a spot in the state title game. If inclement weather rolls through Tampa, tournament officials may just make the Bears and Dragons’ fifth matchup if the year the championship.
It may not be the worst thing, given the Dragons have won the previous four meetings. But Schow knows Bear Lake could pose problems in the Dragons’ quest for ending their undefeated season with a title. After all, Malad has given up at least six runs just twice this year. Both were against the Bears.
"They bring a lot of energy,” Schow said of Bear Lake. “We play every game like it's the last team we're going to face. We don't ever underestimate anyone. We approach every game the same. It doesn't matter if it's the worst team or the best team. It's the same game we play."
MALAD 10, ST. MARIES 6
Malad 202 330 0 — 10 7 4
St. Maries 001 030 2 — 6 6 6
Malad — WP: Riley Dorius. HR: Riley Dorius, Adley Kimberling.
St. Maries — LP: Taci Watkins. HR: Stacie Mitchell. 3B: Stacie Mitchell.
MALAD 10, WEST JEFFERSON 3
Malad 102 003 4 — 10 11 6
West Jefferson 001 001 1 — 3 4 9
Malad — WP: Riley Dorius. 2B: Riley Dorius, Hallie Horsley.
West Jefferson — LP: Jordyn Torgerson.