POCATELLO — Tanner Olsen’s curveball causes visions.
When the Malad ace starts his breaking ball off inside, batters see nothing but pure terror. If they don’t duck, they freeze, the same way they might if they saw a tiger in the wild. It’s as if they hope that, if they stand as still as possible, the danger will ignore them and just continue about its day.
On the other hand, if Olsen starts his curveball down the middle, batters see sunshine and rainbows. They dream of the tape-measure home run they’re about to hit and the fat MLB contracts they’ll surely sign someday.
Then, just as the inside breaking ball cuts back over the corner of the plate for a called strike, the one that starts down the middle breaks under their bats, ending up in the dirt for strike three.
Olsen, a senior, didn’t get to pitch at the state tournament in 2019 as Malad lost its first game and the rest of the consolation bracket was cancelled by bad weather.
He didn’t get to pitch at the state tournament in 2020 after almost the entire season was canceled because of COVID.
So taking the ball on Thursday in the first round of the 2A state tournament was an even bigger spot than usual.
The Dragons know they have enough talent to potentially win the state title this year, but they don’t actually have much state-tournament experience.
That didn’t faze Olsen, who threw five shutout innings, giving up two hits, walking one and striking out seven, as the Dragons easily disposed of Orofino 9-2 at Halliwell Field, advancing to the state semifinals.
“I felt like I was on,” Olsen said. “I could pick out my spots when I needed to, help my team out. ... I’d never actually pitched in a state game, so it was my first one. I just tell myself it’s another game, just throw the ball. My team will have my back no matter what.”
That confidence was one thing that Olsen had working for him Thursday. His illusory curveball was another, as was his buzzing fastball.
But it’s likely that his outing wouldn’t have been quite as smooth if not for Malad’s defense behind him.
As Orofino racked up five errors, a total more typical for a 2A team, the Dragons were nearly flawless.
Second baseman Bridger Bastian dove to his right, hanging in the air like Superman, to snag a line drive on the first batter of the game.
“As soon as (Bastian) made that play, I was like, OK, we’ve got this,” Olsen said. “It just sparked me to throw even better.”
Olsen himself snared a hot-shot comebacker in the third. Right fielder Kyler Horsley dove to catch a sinking, slicing line drive to keep the leadoff batter of base in the fourth, and the Dragons got Olsen out of what passed for a jam by turning a textbook 5-4-3 double play to erase a leadoff single in the fifth.
By that point, the Dragons were well in control after scoring eight runs across the second and third innings.
Grady Combs doubled and Olsen tripled to key a five-run second.
Malad (20-3) plays Grangeville in the state semifinals Friday at 6 p.m. at Halliwell Park.
MALAD 9, OROFINO 2
Orofino 000 002 0 — 2 4 5
Malad 053 010 x — 9 11 4
Orofino — LP: Brayden Turrott.
Malad — WP: Tanner Olsen. 2B: Grady Combs, Stetson Higley. 3B: Olsen.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 12, BEAR LAKE 2 (5)
Bear Lake coach Craig Culver knew the difficulty of the matchup facing his team in the first round of the 2A state tournament.
If Idaho high school baseball ever had the equivalent of a 16-seed vs. a 1-seed, this was it.
In one corner: Nampa Christian, undefeated at 23-0 coming into the state tournament and tipped by just about everyone to cruise into the championship game.
In the other: Bear Lake, which starts six sophomores and one freshman and limped into the state tournament at 6-15-2 after barely surviving a loser-out game against Soda Springs in the district tournament.
“I think most people would pick them to win it,” Culver said, “and most people are surprised that we’re here.”
But, for parts of Nampa Christian’s 12-2 win Thursday at Halliwell Park, the Bears gave the Trojans a battle.
They loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the second, but could only push one run across.
Ethan George, starting instead of ace Owen Teuscher, put up a zero in the bottom of the inning, and Bear Lake added one more run in the top of the third to cut Nampa’s early lead to 3-2.
The Bears then could have escaped the bottom of the inning with just one run scoring, but multiple errors helped Nampa Christian put up five runs in the frame to make the score 8-2 and all but put the game away.
“It was a matchup that shouldn’t even be a battle, but we gave them everything they wanted,” Culver said. “I recreated it for my team just now. We had bases loaded, no outs, and had them somewhat on the ropes. It’s a 3-2 ballgame. ... We played well. We’re a young, young team, and the record shows that, but I think people walked away like, oh, that’s a pretty scrappy, good team.”
Bear Lake (6-16-2) plays Declo in a loser-out game Friday at Halliwell.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 12, BEAR LAKE 2 (5)
Bear Lake 011 00 — 2 6 2
Nampa Christian 305 13 — 12 15 0
Bear Lake — LP: Ethan George.
Nampa Christian — WP: Zach Merritt. 2B: Brent Clapier.