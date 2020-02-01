BLACKFOOT – He has patrolled the sidelines of a football field for 38 years, 28 of them at Blackfoot High School. During that time, thousands of players have crossed the chalk lines of the field under his leadership.
Some have been great players and gone on to bigger and better things. Others, like the majority of high school athletes, have played for a year or two and while they have fond memories of the games and the coach, they are mere figments of most people's imagination.
Coach Stan Buck is a legend in Blackfoot and there will be a huge hole on the sidelines when the Broncos take the field next fall. Buck has announced his retirement and the school has already posted a notice of a search for a new coach.
Buck won more than 200 games from 1993 to 2019 and took the program to new heights, including four 4A state championships. He also has a four state runner-up finishes, including the 2019 4A state title game.
Buck has had many great players take that walk from the locker room to the field over the years, and while he claims no favorite, one that will always stick in his memory is Josh Hill, currently a tight end with the New Orleans Saints of the NFL.
“Josh just had that body that you knew could play well at the next level,” Buck said. “He went to Boise State and was fighting for playing time as a freshman. He made the decision to transfer to Idaho State and that proved to be a great choice for him. He got much more playing time and caught the eye of the NFL scouts and the rest is history. Josh was a great player for us.”
Colby Pearson is another athlete who left his mark on the game with Buck. Pearson left Blackfoot and had a successful career at BYU before heading to the NFL. He earned multiple tryouts and non-guaranteed opportunities with NFL teams and made the opening-day roster for the New York Guardians of the XFL.
In all of his teams that made an impact, Buck has been blessed with a good, strong, smart quarterback.
“The one thing that stands out over the years is that you have to have a quarterback that takes care of the ball,” Buck said. “In every one of the years where we made a strong run and ended up in the finals, we had a quarterback who was solid. Some could run and pass, some could throw the ball really well, but all of them were smart and didn't make many mistakes.”
Buck cited that it was quarterbacks like Trae Pilster, Chase Monson and Anthony Clark that always seemed to come around when the rest of the team was ready to chase down a title.
Those three quarterbacks combined to win the four titles that are part of the legacy that Buck leaves behind.
Defense and the ability to make players better will always be trademarks of teams that Buck coached. His teams that won always won with strong defense and he had a knack for taking a player and getting the best out of them.
“Kids just want to learn the game and get to play,” Buck said. “The key is to put them in the right spot and let them have some fun. Along the way, they either get better or they get replaced. That is the tough lesson that they all learn, one way or another.”
While Buck will be remembered for all of the victories on the field and the championships won, he is an excellent teacher as well.
Buck started out as a biology teacher and currently is a physical education teacher. While his journey at Blackfoot is coming to an end, it doesn't mean that he is finished in the teaching field. He can see himself teaching at another school in another state and furthering his retirement pension elsewhere. Anything is possible.