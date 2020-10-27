Four local teams featured in the final high school football media poll, with none moving much from their previous spot.
Highland stayed fifth in 5A, and Blackfoot remained second behind Skyline in 4A.
The West Side Pirates, as they've been all season, were a unanimous No. 1 in 2A.
Pocatello was the only local team to see movement, dropping from fourth to fifth in 4A after a season-ending loss to Century.
High school football playoffs start this week, with 12 local teams in action.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (8) 7-0 59 1
2. Rigby (5) 8-0 55 2
3. Rocky Mountain 6-0 42 3
4. Eagle 5-1 24 4
5. Highland 7-2 15 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (13) 8-1 65 1
2. Blackfoot 7-1 46 2
3. Bishop Kelly 6-1 40 3
4. Emmett 7-2 30 5
5. Pocatello 6-2 6 4
Others receiving votes: Nampa 4, Jerome 2, Middleton 1, Sandpoint 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 7-1 51 t-3
2. Homedale (4) 6-1 50 t-3
3. Kimberly (1) 7-1 41 1
4. Gooding (2) 8-1 32 —
5. Fruitland 6-1 16 2
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 5.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (13) 8-0 65 1
2. North Fremont 7-0 52 2
3. Melba 6-1 39 3
4. Declo 7-2 25 4
5. Firth 5-3 12 5
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (13) 6-0 65 1
2. Raft River 7-1 50 3
3. Oakley 7-1 36 2
4. Notus 7-0 30 4
5. Lighthouse Christian 5-2 10 5
Others receiving votes: Kamiah 3, Lakeside 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (12) 5-0 64 1
2. Dietrich (1) 7-0 53 2
3. Kendrick 5-1 35 3
4. Mullan 6-1 28 4
5. Garden Valley 5-3 13 5
Others receiving votes: Watersprings 2.