POCATELLO – As the District 5 All-Star basketball games concluded, the North and South squads lined up across from each other as officials tossed out t-shirts. The cotton souvenirs, though, still had the year 2020 printed on them, leftovers from the annual basketball finale that was canceled last year.
It was an obvious reminder of what was lost a year ago and added a bit of appreciation for the seniors who competed on Monday.
The South team won the girls game 59-52 and, in what became basically a 3-point contest, the South team took a 110-100 victory in the boys contest.
Marsh Valley guard Zoie Armstrong and Pocatello’s Chloe Fullmer won the two MVP awards for the girls, scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Noah Watt was the star of the boys game. The Snake River senior did his best Steph Curry impersonation, trying to one-up himself time and time again for how deep he could nail a shot from. In total, he drained 10 3s and won the North’s MVP. Preston forward Braden Hess led the South team with 14 points in its victory.
At halftime of the girls game, Snake River guard Josee Steadman, a Colorado Mesa signee who showed off her ability from deep plenty this year, won the 3-point contest. In the boys dunk contest, North Gem’s James Bodily – a lengthy guard who’s one of the best scorers in the area – threw down a windmill that gave him an easy victory.