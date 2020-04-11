POCATELLO — Illuminated by the oranges and reds of a Pocatello sunset, fading to purple, the cars pulled into the parking lot at Halliwell Park on Friday night, waiting for a baseball game that nobody knows when will be played.
It was a beautiful night for nine innings, but instead of streaming through the gates, people sat in their cars, waiting.
At 8:20 p.m., the lights above the field cut on, weakly at first against the now-dark blue sky, the field empty but the parking lot now filling up with players, coaches and parents from the city’s three high schools.
As the lights brightened, shining down on an empty field, the noise started, honking and cheering, cars cutting back and forth through the parking lot, an unorthodox celebration for uncertain times.
“When we first got there, it was fun to see each other,” Highland baseball player Seth Nate said. “But as the night went on, it took on a lot more meaning for us, and I think it kind of got sad, especially for the seniors, that we weren’t going to play with each other again. So it kind of hit home for us. When I was hugging our coaches, that’s when it hit home for me.”
The gathering was one of many across the state on Friday as high schools attempted to celebrate and honor athletes, especially seniors, who have seen their spring seasons postponed and likely canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
The movement, called Be the Light, gained momentum across the state in recent days, with many schools choosing to participate.
At Century, the lights on the football field shone alongside Interstate 15. Highland turned on the lights at Iron Horse Stadium, and Irving Middle School’s football field and the Osborn Tennis Complex were also lit up.
Altogether, 15 area high schools participated in the festivities Friday night, including Aberdeen, American Falls, Bear Lake, Blackfoot, Century, Grace, Highland, Malad, Marsh Valley, North Gem, Pocatello, Preston, Snake River, Soda Springs and West Side. Grace Lutheran participated on Wednesday.
Idaho State University also turned on the lights at the ICCU Practice Field across from Holt Arena at 8:20.
With classes being taught remotely and athletics non-existent, the gatherings were a rare chance for athletes to see their teammates and coaches.
“We were just there to support the kids,” Pocatello track coach Rick Call said. “A lot of the families were driving their seniors by and seeing what was going on, so it was kind of a good thing to see that solidarity. ... I think they were really touched with the support, that we were there. This might be the last time that they see their teachers, basically.”
Seeing the fields where they would be usually be playing and coaching lit up for the occasion also triggered some emotional responses.
“You know, when I saw it at first, I kind of thought, well, this is kind of ... lame,” Century tennis coach Sean Kane said. “But then, I kind of got into it and yesterday, seeing it and looking at everyone’s posts on social media, I was tearing up. It was tough. It was kind of a punch to the face that it’s real.”
Athletes are continuing to cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, as seniors come to terms with the likely ends of their careers.
High school spring sports in Idaho have not yet been canceled, as they have been in many other states, but are suspended officially through April 20, and are unlikely to return this year given the severity of the pandemic.
“It’s tough every day, and I think it will be for a while, just because there’s nothing we can do about it,” Nate said. “We can’t compete against it, we just had it taken right out of our hands, no say about it. It’ll be tough for a little bit, but we’ll get through it.”
Athletes and coaches know that turning the lights on won’t change that math.
But for 20 minutes on a Friday night, with nobody knowing what will happen next, they were able to have a beacon of hope.
“It was way more emotional than I thought it was going to be,” Highland baseball coach Christian Colonel said. “It was the first time we’ve all been back together, the first time I’ve seen them all together, and just to be at the field with the lights on, it was kind of a surreal feeling. ... Right when the lights came on and I walked back out to the parking lot and saw everybody starting to honk and then I saw my boys all standing there, it was emotional.
“Obviously, it’s a band-aid for the senior class, but any support we can show for them is a win.”