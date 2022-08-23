HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Little movement in Week 1 high school football media poll By JOURNAL STAFF Aug 23, 2022 Aug 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello running back Ryken Echo Hawk tries to break free from a Century tackle last season. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save High school football season started last week — well, kinda. A few teams played in Week 0 games, which affected the Week 1 media poll, but not much.Here is the new poll.CLASS 5A Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Rocky Mountain (10) 1-0 57 12. Rigby (2) 1-0 49 23. Highland 0-0 28 34. Mountain View 0-0 26 45. Meridian 1-0 17 —Others receiving votes: Eagle 2, Lewiston 1.CLASS 4ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Skyline (11) 0-0 55 12. Sandpoint 0-0 48 23. Pocatello 0-0 30 34. Blackfoot 0-0 19 45. Bishop Kelly 0-0 12 t-5Others receiving votes: Minico (1) 11. Idaho Falls 2, Lakeland 2, Emmett 1.CLASS 3ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Homedale (8) 1-0 55 12. Sugar-Salem (3) 1-0 48 23. Weiser (1) 0-0 40 34. Gooding 0-0 18 45. Snake River 0-0 11 5Others receiving votes: Timberlake 5, Buhl 1, Kimberly 1, Payette 1.CLASS 2ATeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. West Side (10) 0-0 54 12. Firth (1) 0-0 49 23. North Fremont (1) 0-0 32 3t-4. Kellogg 0-0 15 t-4t-4. Melba 0-0 15 t-4Others receiving votes: Bear Lake 6, Cole Valley Christian 4, Declo 3, Nampa Christian 2.CLASS 1A DIVISION ITeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Oakley (11) 0-0 59 12. Raft River (1) 0-0 47 23. Butte County 0-0 36 34. Prairie 0-0 22 45. Lapwai 0-0 10 5Others receiving votes: Notus 3, Carey 3.CLASS 1A DIVISION IITeam (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs1. Kendrick (12) 0-0 60 12. Castleford 0-0 44 23. Council 0-0 26 34. Rockland 0-0 25 45. Dietrich 0-0 9 5Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 7, Mullan 6, North Gem 3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Colleagues reflect on life of Kirk Dahlke after fatal crash near American Falls 18-year-old dies after car leaves roadway and crashes into tree Local man accused of sexually abusing teenage girl released from jail Former Sheriff Craig Rowland pleads guilty to aggravated assault 'SIMPLY HEROIC': Nearly two dozen Pocatello police officers receive awards for lifesaving service Motorcyclist injured in collision with car at Pocatello intersection 'TAKE FLIGHT': School District 25 officials excited for start of 2022-23 school year Moose fire near Salmon now largest wildfire in lower 48 states Idaho State releases Week 1 depth chart For better or worse, husband and wife team takes over ISU volleyball Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters