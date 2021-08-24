The Week 1 high school football media poll is out, but you won’t notice much movement. That’s because the preseason poll was released last week and only a few teams played Week 0 games.
Among those were Preston, Century and Highland.
The Indians secured a 7-6 win over Lakeland to start their season on a high note. The Diamondbacks fell 20-14 at Minico in coach Logan Horrocks’ debut game. And after losing 12-7 at the last second to No. 2 Rocky Mountain, Highland remained at No. 5 in the polls.
Still, Rigby, Skyline and Sugar-Salem, West Side, Oakley and Carey remained atop their respective classifications. Check out the rest of the poll below.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rigby (5) 0-0 35 1
2. Rocky Mountain (2) 1-0 31 2
3. Mountain View (1) 0-0 27 3
4. Coeur d’Alene 0-0 17 4
5. Highland 0-1 5 5
Others receiving votes: Meridian 4, Eagle 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Skyline (7) 0-0 39 1
2. Bishop Kelly (1) 0-0 32 2
3. Sandpoint 0-0 19 3
4. Middleton 0-0 15 4
5. Pocatello 0-0 8 5
Others receiving votes: Blackfoot 5, Moscow 1, Vallivue 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 0-0 38 1
2. Homedale (2) 0-0 34 2
3. Weiser 0-0 19 3
4. Gooding 0-0 11 5
5. South Fremont 0-0 10 4
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 3, Marsh Valley 2, Timberlake 2, Fruitland 1.
CLASS 2A
1. West Side (8) 0-0 40 1
2. Firth 0-0 28 2
3. North Fremont 0-0 27 3
4. Declo 0-0 15 4
5. Melba 0-0 9 5
Others receiving votes: Grangeville 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
1. Oakley (5) 0-0 36 1
2. Prairie (2) 0-0 31 2
3. Raft River (1) 0-0 29 3
4. Notus 0-0 12 4
5. Lighthouse Christian 0-0 7 5
Others receiving votes: Butte County 3, Clearwater Valley 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
1. Carey (5) 0-0 37 1
2. Dietrich (3) 0-0 31 2
3. Kendrick 0-0 20 3
4. Mullan 0-0 16 5
5. Horseshoe Bend 0-0 13 4
Others receiving votes: North Gem 2, Garden Valley 1.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Post Register. Reach him 208-542-6772 and follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.