The Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels scored three runs in the final two innings to beat the Twin Falls Cowboys 6-3 at Minico High School on Thursday.
The win moved the Runnin’ Rebels into the final day of the Double-A state tournament, giving them a chance to play for a championship.
“We’re playing another day,” Pocatello coach Nick Sorrell said. “The boys battled, and you couldn’t ask anything more of them.”
Sorrell brought back Seth Nate, who had thrown two innings of one-run relief to earn the win on Wednesday, back to start the game Thursday, and Nate responded with six strong innings.
Twin Falls opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the third, but Pocatello came right back in the top of the third as Trei Hough singled home Nate to tie it.
The Runnin’ Rebels then took the lead in the top of the fifth on another RBI single by Hough and an RBI double by Dalton Jones, but Twin Falls scored two unearned runs after a two-out error in the bottom of the inning to bring it back even again.
Pocatello then broke the tie in the top of the sixth as Payton Cleaves singled home Braxton Wilhelm, and Nate threw a scoreless bottom of the inning to finish his day.
Ethan Wolfenbarger and Easton Durham had RBI singles in the seventh to add a little insurance for Pocatello, and Payton Cleaves needed just nine pitches in the bottom of the inning to lock down the save.
Pocatello will play Burley at 4 p.m. Friday, with the winner playing Twin Falls at 7 p.m. for the title.
POCATELLO 6, TWIN FALLS 3
Pocatello 001 021 2 — 6 13 2
Twin Falls 010 020 0 — 3 7 1
Pocatello — WP: Seth Nate. SV: Payton Cleaves. 2B: Cleaves, Dalton Jones.