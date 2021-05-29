POCATELLO – Mikee Blackhawk was all of one game into his Pocatello Razorbacks’ coaching tenure, still donning his navy blue helmet and strutting behind the Halliwell Park bleachers as he offered a lofty goal for a squad who had played five innings together.
“We want to make a run to districts. We want to make a run to state,” Blackhawk said. “And hopefully in August, we’ll be playing in (Nationals).”
Time will determine if Blackhawk is Nostradamus or not, but Saturday’s American Legion opening-day performance was nearly flawless. The Single-A Razorbacks, playing the B team of the Idaho Falls Grizz, won 17-0 in the opener and took the second game, 19-1 – a dominating display in which the Grizz collected just a combined four hits.
If the Razorbacks didn’t hit around, it felt like a shock. In game one, Jace Vaughan, Elias Blackhawk, JD Gunderson and Mason Summerill – the Razorbacks’ leadoff through cleanup hitters — totaled 11 hits and 11 RBIs, putting on a clinic in gap-finding.
“If we can just get our bats going, everything else will fall into place,” Blackhawk said. “I know these kids really well and I think our strengths will be pitching and defense.”
The Grizz were supposed to send their A team but some miscommunication sent a lesser squad to face the eager Razorbacks. It wasn’t ideal for Blackhawk, but after the Pocatello Rebels doubleheader was cancelled earlier in the day after Rigby didn’t show up, he knew any baseball was good baseball.
“It’s huge,” Blackhawk said. “They came off a great high school season with the Poky and Highland kids, plus a Century kid, but our season was so weather-dependent. I can count on one hand how many good days we had.”
The Razorbacks are a 14-man squad with one player from American Falls, one from Century and the rest of the roster comprised of Pocatello and Highland baseball players. Blackhawk has known about or coached most of them since little league, but learned recently that all but two of his players can pitch.
“We’re deep in pitching, and that’s the way we wanted it,” Blackhawk said. “I want to see where we’re at after high school and see whose arms are sore, whose arms we need to rehab, whose arms we need to keep an eye on and who out there can go and shove.
“A discussion I had with the boys is this first handful of games is an evaluation process. I have 14 dudes on the roster who can all play different positions. They’re all vying for a starting spot right now.”
Too much pitching is like too much money, it’s never a bad thing. But there are challenges with the influx – in picking the right arm for the right spot – and Blackhawk is already aware that he’ll make a few mistakes this summer. The first week of action, though, is all about evaluation, about finding those top-tier pitchers and figuring out what guys may be more useful off the mound.
And for that quest, Saturday was a positive. The Razorbacks threw six pitchers against the Grizz – Trem Tolman, Ryan Foltz, Karson Farnsworth, Aiden Simpson, Colton Durham and Gunderson – and none allowed more than a single hit.
“I think my no. 1 right now is Trem Tolman and, from there, I think Aiden Simpson, Gundy, my son (Elias),” Blackhawk said. “Oh man, we’re just loaded.”
RAZORBACKS 17, GRIZZ 0 (5)
Grizz 000 00 — 0 2 3
Razorbacks (11)33 0x — 17 18 0
Razorbacks — WP: Trem Tolman. 2B: Tanner Hartley.
RAZORBACKS 19, GRIZZ 1 (5)
Grizz 000 01 — 1 2 5
Razorbacks 0(16)2 1x — 19 9 1
Razorbacks — WP: WP: Aiden Simpson.