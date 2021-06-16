SINGLE-A
RAZORBACKS 10, SHELLEY 4
RAZORBACKS 6, EVANSTON 1
At Halliwell, the Razorbacks swept their doubleheader as part of the first day of action in the Pocatello Wood Bat Tournament, beating Shelley 10-4 then Evanston 6-1.
Alex Winn pitched well in the opener and got run support thanks to a combined four RBIs from JD Gunderson and Trem Tolman.
In game two, Colton Durham was fantastic on the mound, striking out a half dozen in four innings while allowing just a trio of hits and one earned run.
The Rebels’ bats were about as consistent as a unit could be. The top six hitters each accounted for one hit and one RBI.
The Razorbacks (10-4) host Thunder Ridge Thursday at 3:30 p.m in the Pocatello Wood Bat Tournament.
Razorbacks 010 030 0 — 4 6 3
Shelley 006 103 x — 10 10 2
Razorbacks — LP: Alex Winn. 3B: Mason Summerill. 2B: Gunner Wilhelm.
Shelley — WP: Karter.
Evanston 100 000 0 — 1 3 3
Razorbacks 300 120 x — 6 6 0
Evanston — LP: Caleb Gooding.
Razorbacks — WP: Colton Durham.
REBELS 15, BLACKFOOT 0 (5)
BUTTE 10, BLACKFOOT 0 (5)
At Hawthorne MS, the Rebels had no trouble in their 15-0 win over Blackfoot, which later suffered another double-digit loss against Butte in the Pocatello Wood Bat Tournament.
Rebels’ starter Kannan Kunz threw a five-inning one-hitter that included 10 strikeouts, laying the groundwork for an easy afternoon. The Rebels’ bats helped out, too, scoring 15 runs on 11 hits.
Kache Stuck, Tanner Kitchen and Carson Choules all notched two hits and combined to drive in a half-dozen runs runs on the afternoon.
The Rebels (9-6) hosts the Butte Miners Thursday at 10 a.m in the Pocatello Wood Bat Tournament.
Blackfoot (0-10) continues play in the Pocatello Wood Bat Tournament on Thursday.
REBELS 15, BLACKFOOT (5)
Rebels 311 55 — 15 11 4
Blackfoot 000 00 — 0 1 2
Rebels — WP: Kannon Kunz. 2B: Carson Choules, Garett Keller, Tanner Kitchin.
Blackfoot — LP: Koye.
BUTTE 10, BLACKFOOT 0 (5)
Butte 301 42 — 10 13 0
Blackfoot 000 00 — 0 2 2
Butte — WP: Max Demaris. 2B: Kian O’neill, Koye Stajcar.
Blackfoot — WP: Wylie Madsen.
DOUBLE-A
MINICO 13, RUNNIN’ REBELS 7
RUNNIN’ REBELS 16, MINICO 0 (5)
At Minico HS, the Runnin’ Rebels avenged a 13-7 loss to Minico with a 16-0 victory in the nightcap of the doubleheader.
Though Aaron Kearns had a pair of hits and starter Brody Burch went five innings and allowed five hits and three earned runs while fanning seven, seven Runnin’ Rebels errors doomed them in the first game.
In the finale, the Runnin’ Rebels turned scoring as Pocatello unleashed a dozen hits. Easton Eddie and Colton Sneddon each blasted a home run and totaled four RBIs. Meanwhile, starter Caden McCurdy pitched a five-inning shutout while giving up just three hits.
Runnin’ Rebels (9-7) plays a doubleheader at Twin Falls at Canyon Ridge HS on Friday.
MINICO 13, RUNNIN’ REBELS 7
Runnin’ Rebels 101 011 3 — 7 4 7
Minico 000 445 x — 13 7 2
Runnin’ Rebels — LP: Brody Burch. 2B: McCadden Evans, Aaron Kearns.
Minico — WP: Solaire. 2B: Jason.
RUNNIN’ REBELS 16, MINICO 0 (5)
Runnin’ Rebels 259 00 — 16 12 0
Minico 000 00 — 0 3 1
Runnin’ Rebels — WP: Caden McCurdy. HR: Easton Eddie, Colton Sneddon. 2B: Brody Burch, Easton Eddie, Dalton Jones, Martin Serrano
Minico — LP: Chandler.