POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 10, BOX ELDER (UT) 2 (6)
At Skyview (UT), the Razorbacks opened the Logan tournament with a six-inning win over Box Elder.
Trem Tolman, Mason Summerill and Alex Winn combined for six two-hit innings for Pocatello.
Summerill and J.D. Gunderson each drove in two runs for the Razorbacks (8-1), who play again in the tournament on Friday.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 10, BOX ELDER (UT) 2 (6)
Pocatello 210 124 — 10 8 3
Box Elder 000 002 — 0 2 4
Pocatello — WP: Trem Tolman. 2B: Ryan Foltz.
Box Elder — LP: Matthis. 2B: Goldman.