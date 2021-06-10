ISJ Sports

POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 10, BOX ELDER (UT) 2 (6)

At Skyview (UT), the Razorbacks opened the Logan tournament with a six-inning win over Box Elder.

Trem Tolman, Mason Summerill and Alex Winn combined for six two-hit innings for Pocatello.

Summerill and J.D. Gunderson each drove in two runs for the Razorbacks (8-1), who play again in the tournament on Friday.

Pocatello 210 124 — 10 8 3

Box Elder 000 002 — 0 2 4

Pocatello — WP: Trem Tolman. 2B: Ryan Foltz.

Box Elder — LP: Matthis. 2B: Goldman.