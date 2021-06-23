SINGLE-A
MARSH VALLEY 11, MALAD 10
MARSH VALLEY 8, MALAD 1 (5)
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles swept a doubleheader against Malad, winning 11-10 then 8-1.
Despite a home run from Malad’s Grady Combs in game one, the Eagles rallied late and got a walk-off double from Staton Howell to cap off a two-run seventh that gave Marsh Valley the opener win.
Also in game one, Peyton Howe recorded three doubles. In the second game, Howe was spectacular on the mound, allowing no earned runs and just two hits in five innings.
Marsh Valley was able to score eight runs on five hits largely because the Eagles earned a half-dozen free passes to first.
Malad 021 601 0 — 10 10 4
Marsh Valley 114 300 2 — 11 9 3
Malad — LP: Kyler Horsley. HR: Grady Combs. 2B: Peyton Briggs.
Marsh Valley — WP: Braxton Foster. 2B: Peyton Howe (3), Daxton Woodmancy, Stanton Howell, James Bodily.
Malad 001 00 — 1 2 3
Marsh Valley 130 4x — 8 5 2
Malad — LP: Peyton Briggs.
Marsh Valley — WP: Peyton Howe. 2B: James Bodily.
DOUBLE-A
COEUR d’ALENE 10, POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 9 (6)
In Bozeman, the Runnin’ Rebels fell 10-9 to Coeur d’Alene on the first day of the Bozeman Tournament.
Coeur d’Alene walked it off with a two-run sixth, ending a game in which they scored in every inning.
For Pocatello, Mack Evans went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs while Austin Hansen and Dalton Jones both doubled.
The Runnin’ Rebels (11-8) continues play in the Bozeman Tournament on Thursday.
COEUR d’ALENE 10, POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 9 (6)
Coeur d’Alene 500 211 — 9 6 4
Runnin’ Rebels 121 312 — 10 10 3
Runnin’ Rebels — LP: Colton Sneddon. 3B: Mack Evans. 2B: Austin Hansen, Dalton Jones.