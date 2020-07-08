POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 6, MALAD 1
The Razorbacks and Malad split a doubleheader in Malad on Wednesday, with Brody Burch throwing a complete game for Pocatello in the opener before a walk-off walk in the finale gave the Dragons a split.
Burch scattered eight hits and two walks to give up just one run in the first game, with Pocatello scoring all six runs over the first two innings.
Scott Baker scored twice for the Razorbacks, with Traven Ward recording two hits for Malad.
The second game featured a Malad comeback, with Pocatello leading 8-1 after three innings but the Dragons scoring 10 runs — including six in the fifth — to storm back.
Tyler Wilson walked on a 3-2 count to score Hunter Atkinson with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Dillon Haslam drove in three for Malad, while Baker had four hits and Jett Anderson drove in two for the Razorbacks.
Pocatello (23-6) plays a doubleheader at Burley on Saturday. Malad hosts Blackfoot A for a doubleheader Friday.
Marsh Valley pitchers didn’t give up a run in 11 innings en route to a road sweep of Blackfoot A on Wednesday.
Stanton Howell threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts in the opener, and Tanner Branson drove in two for the Eagles.
Avian Martinez had Blackfoot’s only hit of the day in the nightcap, but Branson threw a five-inning shutout and had three hits to lead Marsh Valley.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 6, MALAD 1
Pocatello 330 000 0 — 6 6 3
Malad 010 000 0 — 1 8 0
Pocatello — WP: Brody Burch. 2B: Scott Baker.
Malad — LP: Isaiah Finlayson. 2B: Trever Howe.
MALAD 11, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 10
Pocatello 512 011 0 — 10 12 5
Malad 010 162 1 — 11 13 3
Pocatello — LP: McCadden Evans. 2B: Scott Baker, Zachary Blad, Kevin Dahlstrom, Luke Davis. HR: Baker.
Malad — WP: John Evans. 2B: Tanner Olsen, Dillon Evans.
MARSH VALLEY 13, BLACKFOOT A 0 (6)
Marsh Valley 330 124 — 13 11 2
Blackfoot 000 000 — 0 0 8
Marsh Valley — WP: Stanton Howell. 2B: Dylan Dreissen, Peyton Campbell, Karter Howell.
Blackfoot — LP: Jaxon Grimmett.
MARSH VALLEY 11, BLACKFOOT A 0 (5)
Marsh Valley — WP: Tanner Branson. 2B: Andrew Anderson, Daxton Woodmancy. HR: Branson.
Blackfoot — LP: Chaz Spraker.