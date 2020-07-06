BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 19, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 3
At Blackfoot, the Broncos scored eight runs in the first and cruised from there.
Candon Dahle drove in three runs for Blackfoot, with Jace Grimmett and Tyler Vance scoring three times apiece.
Blackfoot (9-5) plays at the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels on Wednesday.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 12, TWIN FALLS A 1 (5) POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 21, TWIN FALLS A 4 (5)
Pocatello’s offense was unstoppable as the Razorbacks picked up a doubleheader sweep at Twin Falls.
Aaron Kearns and Kevin Dahlstrom had two RBIs apiece in the first game, and Deakon Blackhawk threw a complete game for the win.
Brody Burch, Gunnar Trulson and McCadden Evans drove in three apiece in the nightcap as every player in Pocatello’s lineup had at least one hit.
The Razorbacks scored at least once in every inning of both games.
Pocatello (22-5) plays a doubleheader at Malad on Wednesday.
MALAD 18, SODA SPRINGS 2 (6)
At Soda Springs, Grady Combs drove in four runs to lead the offensive onslaught for Malad.
Traven Ward and Tanner Olsen had three RBIs apiece for the Dragons.
Hunter Bowen and Easton Pendleton had Soda Springs’ two hits.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 19, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 3
Idaho Falls 012 000 0 — 3 8 5
Blackfoot 800 317 x — 19 11 1
Idaho Falls — LP: Zack Lee.
Blackfoot — WP: Nate Goodwin. 2B: Mike Gardner, Tyler Vance, Benjamin Wilson.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 12, TWIN FALLS A 1 (5)
Pocatello 124 32 — 12 12 0
Twin Falls 001 00 — 1 4 2
Pocatello — WP: Deakon Blackhawk. 2B: Blackhawk, Luke Davis, Kobe Holt, Aaron Kearns. 3B: Kevin Dahlstrom.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 21, TWIN FALLS A 4 (5)
Pocatello 531 57 — 21 20 0
Twin Falls 000 22 — 4 8 4
Pocatello — WP: Gunnar Trulson. 2B: Brody Burch, McCadden Evans 2, Mason Fullmer, Trulson. 3B: Zachary Blad.
MALAD 18, SODA SPRINGS 2 (6)
Malad 232 137 — 18 14 2
Soda Springs 002 000 — 2 2 3
Malad — WP: Dillon Haslam. 2B: Haslam, Grady Combs, Dillon Evans, Tanner Olsen, Jon Evans. 3B: Peyton Briggs, Tyler Wilson.
Soda Springs — 2B: Easton Pendleton.