DOUBLE-A
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6, POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 3
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 5, LOWER COLUMBIA 3
In Twin Falls, the Runnin’ Rebels split their Saturday doubleheader, rebounding after a 6-3 loss to Mountain View with a 5-3 victory over Lower Columbia.
Scott Baker threw a complete-game in the opener but after tying the game in the second inning, the Runnin’ Rebels could never grab the lead.
Against Lower Columbia, Dalton Jones didn’t allow a run in his seven innings of action, striking out three while only allowing a trio of hits. Luke Davis and McCadden Evans both tallied doubles in the victory.
The Runnin’ Rebels (16-13) host Skyline for a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Mountain View 303 000 0 — 6 9 2
Runnin’ Rebels 120 000 0 — 3 6 4
Runnin’ Rebels — LP: Scott Baker. 2B: Braxton Wilhelm.
Lower Columbia 102 000 0 — 3 3 6
Runnin’ Rebels 120 101 x — 5 7 2
Runnin’ Rebels — WP: Dalton Jones. 2B: Luke Davis, McCadden Evans.
SINGLE-A
POCATELLO REBELS 10, EAST IDAHO SOX 2 (6)
At South Fremont, the Rebels overwhelmed East Idaho.
Kudter Stucki drove in three runs and threw a six-inning complete game for Pocatello, striking out eight.
Stucki surrendered just two hits and two walks.
Isiah Snell and Hunter Hansen added three hits apiece for the Rebels, who pulled away with six runs in the bottom of the sixth to invoke the mercy rule.
Pocatello (19-12) hosts Thunder Ridge for a doubleheader Monday night at Halliwell Park.
East Idaho 002 000 — 2 2 0
Pocatello 021 016 — 10 12 3
Pocatello — WP: Kudter Stucki.
MARSH VALLEY 19, SPRING CREEK 7 (5)
At South Fremont, Marsh Valley moved to 4-0 in the SF Tournament with a 19-7 win over Spring Creek.
Spring Creek took an early lead after a six-run first inning, but the Eagles took hold in the fourth and added an exclamation point with an eight-run fifth.
Payton Howe went 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles while Cather Wyatt Harris drove in a quartet of runs.
Marsh Valley is 21-1-2.
Marsh Valley 043 48 — 19 14 1
Spring Creek 610 00 — 7 9 8
Marsh Valley — WP: Karter Howell. 2B: Stanton Howell. Payton Howe (2).
Spring Creek — LP: Hutchitson. 2B: Clarke, Byanna.