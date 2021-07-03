POCATELLO – Friday turned silly pretty darn quick.
The Pocatello Razorbacks couldn’t stop hitting and, thus, they couldn’t stop scoring against Soda Springs. First came a 22-0 blowout then a 12-0 victory for the Razorbacks, who were mostly in cruise control by the finale – so much so that some Pocatello players began hitting from the wrong side of the plate.
The Razorbacks allowed just one hit all day while tallying two-dozen themselves. The doubleheader sweep wasn’t exactly the results of hard-nosed victories, but they were victories nonetheless – and the Razorbacks were in dire need of some. Before Friday, Pocatello had lost its last five games.
“It’s been rough,” Razorbacks’ coach Mikee Blackhawk said. “We’ve had a little bit of trouble everywhere. We’ll have two outs and we’ll decide to throw a ball somewhere we shouldn’t and it’ll get away from them. Just little things like that.”
Perhaps Friday will be a confidence-booster for a Razorbacks team headed down the backstretch of its district season. Blackhawk certainly hopes so. And, if anything, Pocatello’s 34-run output showed it can hit – despite some of the struggles of the past few weeks.
Some of that was just bad luck, Blackhawk mentioned, a decent amount of hard hit ball that zoomed right to a defender. It’s why he’s been so focused on boosting his team’s approach to hitting.
“Are we looking first-pitch fastball? Is this guy kind of wild where we’re going to cowboy up and take the the plate away?” Blackhawk said. “It’s little things like that. I want these kids to make those decisions on their own. Without me telling them.”
To aid in that, Blackhawk utilizes a four-hole chart he picked up from former Highland coach Mike Green when Blackhawk was a Rams’ assistant. Basically, the batter due up fourth in the order charts every pitch thrown to the guy at the plate, an act passed down the lineup.
It’s succinct enough that guys can grab the chart and see what the opposing pitcher throws in different counts, hopefully leading to Razorbacks players noticing patterns in 0-0, 0-2, 3-2 counts, etc.
“I want them to see what’s on the mound and I want to know what kind of approach they’re going to take,” Blackhawk said.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 22, SODA SPRINGS 0 (5)
Soda Springs 000 00 — 0 1 7
Razorbacks 872 5x — 22 14 1
Soda Springs — LP: Kator.
Razorbacks — WP: Gunner Wilhelm. 3B: Karson Farnsworth. 2B: Elias Blackhawk.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 12, SODA SPRINGS 0 (5)
Soda Springs 000 00 — 0 0 4
Razorbacks 431 4x — 12 10 0
Soda Springs — LP: Pendlebury.
Razorbacks — WP: JD Gunderson. HR: Karson Farnsworth. 2B: Elias Blackhawk, Trem Tolman.
DOUBLE-A
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 15, WALLA WALLA 2 (6)
In Twin Falls, the Runnin’ Rebels had no trouble dispatching of Walla Walla, notching a 15-2 victory on Friday in the Twin Falls Tournament.
Highland’s Easton Eddie tossed a six-inning shutout, giving up just a trio of hits while fanning three.
Eddie, too, got plenty of run support. Caden McCurdy blasted a two-run home run in the sixth. Dalton Jones and McCurdy, who finished the day with four RBIs, both tallied triples. And Colton Sneddon knocked a double.
The Runnin’ Rebels (14-12) play Mountain View and Lower Columbia Saturday at CSI.
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 15, WALLA WALLA 2 (6)
Runnin’ Rebels 512 205 — 15 15 4
Walla Walla 200 000 — 2 3 1
Runnin’ Rebels — WP: Easton Eddie. HR: Caden McCurdy. 3B: Dalton Jones, Caden McCurdy. 2B: Colton Sneddon.
SINGLE-A
POCATELLO REBELS 5, SHELLEY 4
POCATELLO REBELS 6, UPPER VALLEY RED 5 (6)
At South Fremont, the Rebels swept their doubleheader with a 5-4 over Shelley and a 6-5 edging of Upper Valley Red.
After Shelley ties the game in the top of the seventh, the Rebels responded and won the game on an Alex Romriell grounder.
Against UV Red, the Rebels scored six runs in the final two innings to overcome a five-run deficit and grab the victory. Kache Stucki led the way offensively with three hits and two RBIs, including a pair of doubles.
The Rebels (18-12) plays the East Idaho Sox Saturday at South Fremont HS.
POCATELLO REBELS 5, SHELLEY 4
Shelley 021 000 1 — 4 8 6
Rebels 002 110 1 — 5 10 0
Rebels — WP: Bodie Christensen. 2B: Garett Keller.
POCATELLO REBELS 6, UPPER VALLEY RED 5 (6)
Rebels 000 024 — 6 11 2
Upper Valley 002 300 — 5 3 1
Rebels — WP: Garrett Keller. 2B: Kache Stucki.
MALAD 15, BLACKFOOT A 3 (5)
MALAD 12, BLACKFOOT A 0 (5)
At Malad, the Dragons combined to score 27 runs in their doubleheader sweep of Blackfoot.
Grady Combs threw a five-inning no-hitter with 11 strikeouts in the second game, a 12-0 victory.
That came just after Malad turned 19 hits in a 15-3 victory in the opener. Gaiden Combs and Traven Ward combined for seven hits and five RBIs at the top of the Dragons’ order.
MALAD 15, BLACKFOOT A 3 (5)
Blackfoot 003 00 — 3 7 1
Malad (11)31 00 — 15 19 0
Blackfoot — LP: Wylie Madsen. 2B: Lucas Hill.
Malad — WP: Kyler Horsley. HR: Dillon Evans. 2B: Kyler Horsley, Dillon Evans, Traven Ward (2).
MALAD 12, BLACKFOOT A 0 (5)
Blackfoot 000 00 — 0 0 4
Malad 012 18 — 12 9 0
Blackfoot — LP: Koye Calzada.
Malad — WP: Grady Combs. 3B: Dillon Evans. 2B: Gaiden Combs (2), Timmy Jensen.
MARSH VALLEY 8, RIGBY RED SOX 2 (5)
MARSH VALLEY 19, UPPER VALLEY BLACK 2 (5)
At South Fremont, Marsh Valley moved to 3-0 in the SF Tournament with a 8-2 win over Rigby and a 19-2 defeat of Upper Valley Black.
Jason Jones stuck out eight in five innings of action against Rigby, allowing just five hits and one earned run. Stanton Howell went 4 for 4 with a pair of runs. Alex Vaughan had two hits that brought home a quartet of runs.
In the finale, the Eagles had an offensive explosion. Five Marsh Valley players had a pair of hits, including two doubles from Daxton Woodmancy. The Eagles combined for 13 hits and a dozen walks, scoring at least two runs in every inning.
Marsh Valley (20-1-2) continues play in the South Fremont Tournament on Saturday.
MARSH VALLEY 8, RIGBY RED SOX 2 (5)
Marsh Valley 100 01 — 2 5 2
Rigby 500 30 — 8 11 1
Marsh Valley — WP: Jason Jones. 3B: Stanton Howell (2). 2B: Alex Vaughan.
Rigby — LP: T. Soathoff. 2B: P. Sheppard, T. Soathoff (2).
MARSH VALLEY 19, UPPER VALLEY BLACK 2 (5)
Marsh Valley 224 83 — 19 13 0
Upper Valley 200 00 — 2 3 3
Marsh Valley — WP: Braxton Foster. 2B: Daxton Woodmancy.
Upper Valley — LP: T. Scott.