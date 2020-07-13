BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 8, TWIN FALLS BLACKHAWKS 5
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 9, TWIN FALLS BLACKHAWKS 6
At Blackfoot, the Broncos bunched their hits, scoring all eight runs in the third inning to beat Twin Falls 8-5 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Kyler Mills, Stryker Wood and Mekhi Sandoval each drove in two runs for Blackfoot.
Jace Grimmett drove in four and Wood hit a home run as a five-run fourth carried the Broncos in Game 2.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 23, SODA SPRINGS 2 (5)
At Pocatello, Kevin Dahlstrom had four hits and drove in four as the Razorbacks rolled.
Tyler Schell chipped in with three RBIs of his own and McCadden Evans struck out eight over the first three innings.
The Razorbacks (24-6) play at Idaho Falls on Tuesday.
POCATELLO REBELS 17, BEAR LAKE 2 (6)
POCATELLO REBELS 13, BEAR LAKE 9
At Bear Lake, the Rebels scored seven runs in the sixth to trigger the mercy rule and put a bow on their blowout win to open a doubleheader.
Ian Hershey drove in three runs and Ethan Ellis scored three for Pocatello and Alex Winn threw a complete game.
Kaden Knowles, Winn and Gunner Wilhelm drove in two runs apiece for Pocatello in the second game, a 13-9 win for the Rebels.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 8, TWIN FALLS BLACKHAWKS 5
Twin Falls 030 002 0 — 5 5 3
Blackfoot 008 000 x — 8 11 3
Twin Falls — LP: Kolten Price.
Blackfoot — WP: Jace Grimmett. 2B: Kyler Mills, Mekhi Sandoval.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 23, SODA SPRINGS 2 (5)
Soda Springs 001 01 — 2 5 4
Pocatello 876 2x — 23 22 1
Pocatello — WP: McCadden Evans. 2B: Kevin Dahlstrom, Colton Sneddon. 3B: Tyler Schell.
POCATELLO REBELS 17, BEAR LAKE 2 (6)
Pocatello 213 407 — 17 10 0
Bear Lake 000 020 — 2 5 6
Pocatello — WP: Alex Winn. 2B: Ethan Ellis, Ryan Foltz, J.D. Gunderson.