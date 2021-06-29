SINGLE-A
MARSH VALLEY 6, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 1
MARSH VALLEY 4, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 3
At Halliwell Park, behind a complete-game performance from James Bodily, Marsh Valley cruised to a 6-1 win over the Pocatello Razorbacks in the opener before winning 4-3 in game two.
Bodily only needed 97 pitches to finish the game, allowing just one earned run and a half-dozen hits while using a three-pitch mix to strike out a trio.
Stanton Howell went 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles while Payton Howe jacked a two-RBI triple to right-center.
Marsh Valley (17-1-2) will start play in the South Fremont Tournament on Thursday.
The Razorbacks (12-9) host a doubleheader against Soda Springs on Friday.
MARSH VALLEY 6, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 1
Marsh Valley 003 000 3 — 6 9 2
Pocatello 000 000 1 — 1 6 1
Marsh Valley — WP: James Bodily. 3B: Payton Howe. 2B: Daxton Woodmancy, Stanton Howell (2).
Pocatello — LP: Maddox Moore. 2B: JD Gunderson.
MARSH VALLEY 4, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 3
Marsh Valley 001 102 0 — 4 7 4
Pocatello 000 011 1 — 3 4 3
Marsh Valley — WP: Payton Howe. 2B: Payton Howe, Alex Vaughan.
Pocatello — LP: Trem Tolman. 3B: Mason Summerill. 2B: Colton Durham.
JEROME A 12, POCATELLO REBELS 8
POCATELLO REBELS 8, JEROME A 4
At Jerome, the Rebels split their doubleheader with Jerome, falling 12-8 in the opener before grabbing an 8-4 victory in game two.
Though Pocatello tallied 11 hits in the first game, including two triples from Kache Stucki and a double from Carson Choules, the Rebels stranded eight runners and struck out seven times.
In the finale, Choules allowed just one hit and one earned run while striking out eight batters in his six-inning stint. To help his cause, Garrett Keller and Hunter Hansen combined for five hits and a quartet of RBIs.
The Rebels (14-12) play UV Black and Spring Creek in the South Fremont Tournament on Thursday.
JEROME A 12, POCATELLO REBELS 8
Pocatello 320 201 0 — 8 11 1
Jerome 071 103 x — 12 13 4
Pocatello —LP: Garrett Keller. 3B: Kache Stucki (2). 2B: Carson Choules.
Jerome — WP: Johny Ramsey. 2B: Nate Mcdonald, Johny Ramsey (2).
POCATELLO REBELS 8, JEROME A 4
Pocatello 021 004 1 — 8 10 4
Jerome 001 030 0 — 4 2 1
Pocatello — WP: Carson Choules. 2B: TJ Edginton.
Jerome — LP: Kobe Olmos.