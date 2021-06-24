DOUBLE-A
At the Belgrade-Bozeman tournament, Blackfoot’s seventh-inning comeback in Game 1 was spoiled in extra innings, while the Broncos ran afoul of time limits in a close loss against Casper in the nightcap.
Blackfoot sent the opener against Washington to extra innings by scoring three in the top of the seventh, but the hosts hit back to walk it off in the bottom of the eighth.
Payton Brooks tripled and homered in the loss.
Blackfoot’s offense was cooking in Game 2 against Casper, but with the time limit for game running out, the Oilers scored two in the bottom of the fifth to take the win in a high-scoring shortened game.
Brooks stayed hot with a double and a triple, and finished the day with six hits, 14 total bases and four RBIs over the two games.
The Broncos (4-10) play at Bozeman on Friday.
WASHINGTON 6, BLACKFOOT AA 5 (8)
Blackfoot 000 110 30 — 5 10 4
Washington 004 010 01 — 6 8 2
Blackfoot — LP: Boston Ross. 2B: Tyler Vance. 3B: Payton Brooks, Vance. HR: Brooks.
Washington — WP: Meier. 2B: Palmer 2. 3B: Meier.
CASPER OILERS 10, BLACKFOOT AA 8 (5)
Blackfoot 230 12 — 8 12 3
Casper 402 22 — 10 12 2
Blackfoot — LP: Avian Martinez. 2B: Payton Brooks. 3B: Brooks.
Casper — WP: Kyler Lewis. 2B: Cole Douglass, Samson Wagner. 3B: Douglass, Shane Taggart.
In Bozeman, the Runnin’ Rebels struggled offensively in day two of the Bozeman Tournament and fell 9-3 to the Reno Knights.
Pocatello, taking advantage of Reno’s trio of errors, got 11 men on base, but it stranded eight of them. Two of the Runnin’ Rebels’ four hits went for extra bases: doubles from Brody Burch and Kaden Knowles.
On the mound, Mack Evans tossed 1 2/3 innings in relief and allowed just one hit.
The Runnin’ Rebels (11-9) continues play in the Bozeman Tournament on Friday.
RENO KNIGHTS 9, RUNNIN’ REBELS 3 (6)
Knights 110 412 — 9 12 3
Runnin’ Rebels 201 000 — 3 4 2
Knights — WP: Barry. 2B: Barry.
Runnin’ Rebels — LP: Caden McCurdy. 2B: Brody Burch, Kaden Knowles.
SINGLE-A
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles notched a 4-2 victory over Burley to start the day and, at the time of publishing, were in a delay up 9-0 in the fifth of game two.
Stanton Howell was the star of game one. The rising junior tossed a complete-game, fanning a half-dozen while giving up just four hits and one earned run. Plus, the versatile Howell smacked a pair of doubles and brought in a run.
In the first five innings of the second game, Karter Howell and Wyatt Harris both already had doubles as pitcher Daxton Woodmancy was dealing, having allowed just two hits.
MARSH VALLEY 4, BURLEY 2
Burley 010 010 0 — 2 4 8
Marsh Valley 010 201 x — 4 9 6
Burley — LP: Brookins. 2B: Sanchez.
Marsh Valley — WP: Stanton Howell. 2B: Stanton Howell (2), Peyton Howe.
MARSH VALLEY 9, BURLEY 0 (In 5th)
Burley 000 00
Marsh Valley 160 02
Marsh Valley — 2B: Wyatt Harris. Karter Howell, B. Layton.
In Helena, the Rebels dropped their first game of the Helena Tournament, 16-1, to the Great Falls Chargers.
The Rebels managed just three hits — knocks from Tanner Kitchin, Garett Keller and Alex Romriell, and three walks on Wednesday while its four pitchers combined to allow 10 hits and 11 walks.
The Rebels (11-10) continues play in the Helena Tournament on Friday.
GREAT FALLS CHARGERS 16, POCATELLO REBELS 1 (5)
Chargers 521 44 — 16 10 0
Rebels 000 01 — 1 3 6
Chargers — WP: Nic Kidd. 2B: Landon Lockwood (2), Logan Sloan
Rebels — LP: Carson Choules.
At Blackfoot, the Broncos showed life late but still weren’t able to notch a win in a doubleheader against Upper Valley.
Blackfoot managed seven hits in game one but couldn’t muster a run. Though starter Koye Calzada tossed four innings and only allowed one earned run on a half-dozen hits, the eight Bronco errors doomed him.
In the finale, Blackfoot scored three runs in the fifth to trim its deficit to a pair but couldn’t get over the hump. Tegan Capson went 3 for 3 with four RBIs while Sergio Burrola and Peyton Monson both tallied a pair of hits.
Blackfoot (0-14) plays a doubleheader at Bear Lake on Tuesday.
UPPER VALLEY 9, BLACKFOOT A 0
Upper Valley 012 141 0 — 9 11 1
Blackfoot 000 000 0 — 0 7 8
Upper Valley — WP: Sermon. 2B: Nelson, Matthews.
Blackfoot — WP: Koye Calzada.
UPPER VALLEY 11, BLACKFOOT A 8 (6)
Upper Valley 204 401 — 11 9 3
Blackfoot 130 130 — 8 10 7
Upper Valley — WP: B. Mortensen. 2B: Sermon, Matthews (2).
Blackfoot — LP: Wylie Madsen. 2B: Peyton Monson, Tegan Capson.