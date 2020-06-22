POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 10, BURLEY 0 (6)
Dalton Jones threw a six-inning no-hitter in Game 1 as the Pocatello Runnin' Rebels swept Burley in a doubleheader Monday at Halliwell Park, 10-0 and 16-3.
Jones struck out five in the first game and, with no Pocatello errors, only a first-inning hit-by-pitch and a second-inning walk kept him from a perfect game.
On the offensive side, Seth Nate had three hits, including a double and a triple, and he, Dylan Jester, Jaxon Christensen and Easton Durham each drove in two in a well-rounded effort.
The second game was more of the same, with Kyler Spracklen giving up three hits over five innings for Pocatello and the Runnin' Rebels banging out 11 of their own in a rout, keyed by a 13-run third inning.
Payton Cleaves and Caden McCurdy drove in three apiece for Pocatello in the nightcap.
The Runnin' Rebels (7-1) host Jackson Hole for a doubleheader Tuesday at Halliwell Park.
At Bear Lake, Malad used a seven-run fifth inning to beat the hosts Monday.
The Dragons (6-1) were down 3-1 going into the top of the fifth, but batted around in the inning, with Isaiah Finlayson's two-run triple the big blow.
Tyler Wilson and Finlayson each drove in three for Malad. Dillon and John Evans combined to throw a one-hitter for the Dragons, with most of Bear Lake's runs attributable to walks.
POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 10, BURLEY 0 (6)
Burley 000 000 — 0 0 1
Pocatello 002 602 — 10 12 0
Pocatello — WP: Dalton Jones. 2B: Jaxon Christensen, Easton Durham 2, Dylan Jester, Seth Nate. 3B: Nate.
POCATELLO RUNNIN' REBELS 16, BURLEY 3 (5)
Burley 101 01 — 3 3 4
Pocatello 02(13) 1x — 16 11 0
Pocatello — WP: Kyler Spracklen. 3B: Payton Cleaves, Dalton Jones, Caden McCurdy.
MALAD 10, BEAR LAKE 5
Malad 100 070 2 — 10 14 1
Bear Lake 210 020 0 — 5 1 2
Malad — WP: Dillon Evans. 3B: Isaiah Finlayson.